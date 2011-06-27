Used 1990 Dodge Colt Hatchback Consumer Reviews

scott buchtel , 09/18/2010

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned a few cars in my time, but this is one of my all time favorites. It seats four, although I use it as a commuter. Mine is a five speed manual and gets over forty five miles per gallon; I change the oil religiously and put a high flow air filter in it to maximize efficiency. Also most of my driving is highway; I suspect city drivers will average forty mpg. Anyway it's a fun little car with plenty of pep that is fun to drive while being super fuel efficient. I have driven it from one twenty k to one seventy k and have only had to replace the battery and the distributor. If you are lucky enough to find one, grab it!