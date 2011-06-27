  1. Home
2020 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

Kowalsky's Revenge

Shawn McGuinness, 05/22/2020
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

This car is a Great value for the money!! I just bought a 2020 RT in White Knuckle with the 5.7 Hemi and the 6 speed manual gearbox. It's a blast to drive!!! Its not some Japaneze techno-dildo or Euro-trash slush-box. Its a real live American Muscle Car. Strong, Stable, Dependable, Well Built and Powerful. I feel sorry for the poorly informed little Yuppies who think that a foreign car is the way to go. Well they are wrong. The Dodge Challenger RT is a pure Joy to drive, and the technology doesn't get in the way of a good time. It handles very well. (Granted you have to possess some actual muscle in your arms, but a little masculinity is a good thing) It accelerates like a avalanche. And best of all, I can turn off the digital display and traction control with a push of a button and just use the tach, keep an eye on the oil pressure and temp gauge, and just...Drive. Other cars just seem to Vanish, at some...Point.

