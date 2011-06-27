2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Consumer Reviews

Fun, Fast, Comfortable, Great Looking Car Danny Ray , 06/05/2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the most comfortable fast American muscle car made. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Challenger Red Eye Octane Red Mike , 04/26/2020 SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful One the fastest well put together for the money built today !! Im 70 yr . I have owned Vetts , CTS V Mustangs 55 Chevys GTO s Firebirds Foxbodys many many more ! Pointe being This one hell of a car !! Disabled Vet Mike Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Muscle maniac! DWL , 01/16/2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 5 of 17 people found this review helpful Dont buy a redeye to save gas! Duh. I have owned so many cars I have lost track...had Vettes, Vipers, Mercedes, BMW, Jags Cadillacs, Jeeps and the list can go on. Sold my 2016 hellcat which was a blast to make room for the new edition. (Have 6 cars in the stable) Redeye came in 3 days ago and I told my wife 2 days ago it is my favorite, most fun car I have ever owned. Yes, you can tell the difference in 90 more hp., just make certain to get the wide body to get more rubber on the road. I like to be inconspicuous when driving, so i ordered the give me a ticket red and had the srt hellcat graphic put on the car. Many of the law enforcement officers in my area are friends, and you had better have some if you drive this car! When one of my deputy buddies told me that it is illegal to race, I replied that I never race! I just embarrass other drivers. With a hellcat redeye you will get alot of opportunities to embarrass. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

WOW WOW WOW CKW , 04/03/2020 SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful 2019 Destroyer Gray Redeye Challenger. I've owned many nice cars from vette to Porsche. I do believe that I have found my last "Fun" car. No need to get another. I read lots of reviews about how the car is heavy, and not a track car. I've never taken any of my cars to a track. This thing handles great as long as you manage the throttle. It corners very well at speed. But, I did floor it while running 80 on the interstate...and it spun the tires. I think it will break traction at any speed. That does not mean it's not manageable. I find the car very easy to launch and control. It's big, it's fast, and it's comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse