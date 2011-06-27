2019 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews
First time challenger owner
I was able to get out of an old junker Into a beautiful certified 2019 sxt challenger. People have made fun of me for saving some money and getting an sxt but, I really enjoy the ride the gas mileage (17.8 avg) for me is great. It's not loud at all unless u really punch it but I didn't buy it to race. Being a young parent too it's very roomy and very easy to put a car seat in unlike most other muscle cars I was looking at. The entertainment features are overall good I like the size of the screen the Bluetooth is very smooth and easy to understand. One lacking feature I have to say is no nav at least on mine kinda is a let down considering there is a "compass" button like I really want my whole screen to be a silly compass. The speakers it comes with are very nice as a bass/sub enthusiast they sound very good from the start. The seats are comfy and have a cool design to them. Trunk space is really good too fits pretty much any kinda grocery bags or items within reason. I think on of my favorite thing about the car is the dash, the gauges look amazing! Whoever is in charge of the redesign they got on the interior a few years ago deserves a raise. Overall I'm very happy with my new car and in a few years I'll upgrade to the rt or scat pack but if your a young guy or girl lookin to get a challenger but can't afford the rt or scat pack there is no shame in the sxt it's a great vehicle, besides it's not like 23 year old me with a 1 year old is gonna be racing anyone around nj. Id recommend this vehicle to anyone.
Running in the SNOW it was better than my JEEP!
I've driven several variants , and I really like the all wheel drive GT version with the 8 speed ZF automatic and the V6 pentastar engine. On the mountain twistys in VA & WVA it was outstanding . Quite a confidence builder for my long trip. A convertible version of this platform would be a MUST BUY for me. How about it FCA?
JAG
Love this car !
Car is magnificent
The car is magnificent was Flawless inside and out and was a steal at the price that's why I bought it! I couldn't have asked for a nicer car at the price!
Great car for the 60 year old crowd
To start off, I'm 63, and had just got off a 3 year lease on a 2015 Ram Big Horn, with a Hemi. I loved that truck, and would of got another, but this time, I figured this may be my "last stand". I ordered the 2019 Challenger R/T, with the 8 speed auto, R/T classic option, spare tire, in Go Mango. The classic R/T stripe really makes the car stand out. Got it in March, and after 5000 miles, we love the car. The 5.7 Hemi, to me, is just enough power for overall driving. For a car with this weight it handles great. The Uconnect system, and Apple Carplay work great. With only these 3 options, we paid a little under $36K (Sticker was $39.500) For that price, and what you get, and what it does, you can't go wrong. My brother in law had a 2019 Mustang GT. Yes, he can walk over me with it, but after he drove my Challenger, he said he was sorry he didn't even look at a Challenger. Again, if you want a car that can get out of it's way, for a reasonable price, this is the car for you.
