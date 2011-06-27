Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

MacDaddy SRT , 11/02/2018 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

I have always been an American muscle car addict. I've pretty much been through all of the big 3 and what they've had to offer. I even recently turned in my 15 GT-R Black Edition for an 18 Camaro ZL1 convertible. I went into the dealership driving a 16 Charger Scat Pack thinking it was a great value for the money, which it was. Then I test drove the 18 Challenger SRT Hellcat. All I can say is HOLY $hit!! This car took my breath away! I'm mean I can go into the whole break down of the comfortable ride, display cluster, and everything else, but who really cares? This car is everything that little boys dream of when they are growing up. It really is all that and a bag of chips! If you are an adrenaline junkie this is the car to buy. I will go back and address the interior of the vehicle that is soooo comfortable and spacious along with the trunk that can fit a lot of stuff. The car rides like one that costs 4-5x the price tag with 1/2 the horsepower. I don't have to sell the look of the vehicle, because it sells itself. I have Blk/Blk with the dual carbon fiber stripes. She's a beauty. The only drawback for you environmental wackos is that it does its part to destroy the ozone layer and your wallet, but you know what WHO CARES!!!! Go buy a freakin Prius!! I hope you'll enjoyed my review and I hope that you too go and buy the car that just puts that smile on your face every time you start the engine.