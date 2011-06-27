  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2018 Dodge Challenger
  5. Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Challenger
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale
List Price
$57,995
Used Challenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Badass Doesn't Describe

MacDaddy SRT, 11/02/2018
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
9 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have always been an American muscle car addict. I've pretty much been through all of the big 3 and what they've had to offer. I even recently turned in my 15 GT-R Black Edition for an 18 Camaro ZL1 convertible. I went into the dealership driving a 16 Charger Scat Pack thinking it was a great value for the money, which it was. Then I test drove the 18 Challenger SRT Hellcat. All I can say is HOLY $hit!! This car took my breath away! I'm mean I can go into the whole break down of the comfortable ride, display cluster, and everything else, but who really cares? This car is everything that little boys dream of when they are growing up. It really is all that and a bag of chips! If you are an adrenaline junkie this is the car to buy. I will go back and address the interior of the vehicle that is soooo comfortable and spacious along with the trunk that can fit a lot of stuff. The car rides like one that costs 4-5x the price tag with 1/2 the horsepower. I don't have to sell the look of the vehicle, because it sells itself. I have Blk/Blk with the dual carbon fiber stripes. She's a beauty. The only drawback for you environmental wackos is that it does its part to destroy the ozone layer and your wallet, but you know what WHO CARES!!!! Go buy a freakin Prius!! I hope you'll enjoyed my review and I hope that you too go and buy the car that just puts that smile on your face every time you start the engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

B5blue

jimmy smith, 03/30/2019
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I haven’t loved a car in many years !!!!! I come from the Corvette world I still own a modified 2007 C6 .. I have had a few cars a Corvette c7 also a grand sport c7 and I’m sorry Chevy the new cars do not have the room like the old ones the car is very low and the bolstering on the seats is way too tight for a big guy I wanted to buy the Dodge hellcat back in 2015 but I was not going to pay over a stick of money for it. Finally in 2018 I was able to get my blue hellcat I purchased a car in September 2018 and I don’t look back this car is incredible comfort dependability and just raw muscle with a set of drag radials I’ve had this car at a 10 .9 On a very hot day it’s fast looks great as a sound system anybody looking to purchase this car please make sure you have The Harman Cardin stereo it sounds fantastic but trust me you will never get tired of hearing that supercharger wine dodge has done an incredible job thank you Jimmy

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Surprised by the comfort and drivability...

Fast & Furious, 12/07/2018
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

You’ll get a lot of comments, mostly positive about the car, especially from car enthusiasts. The traditional design is one of its strong points and The performance is incredible. Crappy gas mileage is a given, even in eco mode.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good Car

Lou, 02/14/2020
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very fast car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale

Related Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles