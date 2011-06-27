Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews

This car is an amazing machine. elt2jv , 03/29/2015 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Dodge really hit the perfect blend of retro styling and modern performance. Aesthetics are always subjective; you either like the looks or you don't. Empirically, the interior is very nicely driver-centric and easy to access all functions and features. The 8.4 Uconnect system is great and easy to use. Ride and comfort are sporty, even in "Street" mode, but still very comfortable. Performance is, of course, breath-taking. Absolutely beastly power at your command, but still can get 23 MPG on the freeway (manual). Summary: A true muscle car with all the modern conveniences of a luxury coupe. Not for everyone, but for those who want one, you will not be disappointed. Report Abuse

Sinister SRT 392 packs a vicious punch Mike V , 08/16/2015 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful Well where do I start. Hmm oh yeah the 6.4 Liter Hemi is a beast. Have put down consistent mid 4 second zero to 60 times with no effort whatsoever with a best so far of 4.2 seconds. Took it to Route 66 dragway and have turned mid 12's all day long at an average of 111 mph. Nothing has even come close to beating me on the street and most don't even try. I opted for the Redline Red Tricoat paint job and it literally can look like three different colors depending on the lighting from fire engine red in the sunlight to Candy apple in the shade, absolutely wicked! I nearly settled for a Scat pack but I'm really glad I went with the SRT. For about 5 grand more you get 6 piston red Brembo calipers up front and red for piston Brembo's out back that clamp this hefty muscle car down from any speed with ease. I'm averaging 17.5 miles per gallon at excessive highway speed along with aggressive of highway driving. This thing comes standard with a rocking 18 speaker Harmon Kardon 900 Watt sound system that has some serious bass provided via 2 perfectly placed subwoofers where the spare tire should typically reside. But I barely ever turn it up because of the absolutely sick sounding soundtrack provided by the 2 tailpipes pumping out the best sounding V8 music I've ever heard and it's utterly addicting. Put the fun pedal to the floor and those babies open up like I put a $2000 exhaust system on it. I've never experienced a vehicle from the factory with the raw power, sound, ride quality the list goes on and on. Especially for $50K it's an unbeatable vehicle in every way. The SRT drive mode selectors are truly amazing that gives this monster the ability to drive like 3 different vehicles and you can mix up the ride pretty much any way you like. I usually go with full traction control along with track transmission which doesn't allow the 4 cylinder shutdown to occur and offers lighting quick shifts. Then stiffen up the suspension and steering a bit and have a blast anywhere I need to go. There's a never ending list of cool technology and excellent safety features this vehicle offers I could go on all day. I've owned Camaro I've owned Mustang and they don't even come close to competing with the 392. 100 percent satisfied with my purchase and plan on keeping this beast for a long time.

In a class by itself. jchivington , 06/09/2015 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Took deliveryJune 10th. This car exceeds all my expectations. The manual is very short throw and has excellent feel. Don't even consider getting the automatic in a car like this. The clutch pedal is light with absolutely no chatter. The leather upgrade ($1,750) is well worth the money. The German brands have nothing on this car--except maybe panel fit. My only very small complaint is the radio sound quality; not bad but could be better. Feels extremely solid. No wind noise. No rattles. Handles great even in street mode. (Now that the speakers are broken in, they sound great.) The longer I have this car, the more I like it. No need for 707 HP of the Hellcat; with 485, traction is the only limitation. It has take some getting used to not being able to just floor the gas pedal--you have to be careful with so much power. Now have 50,000 miles on the car. No problems thus far. The only possible complaint might be tire wear (getting ready to put on my third set). Now have 21,000 miles. Will need new tires soon. Still love the car. Never had a clutch that works so well. Seats are comfortable. Great road car.

Just an awesome vehicle jayinwv , 05/29/2015 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just traded in a '13 charger RT for the tri coat red 8 speed challenger srt 392 with black racing stripes. In 2 days the transmission has already begun to adapt to my driving style. I am using it as a daily commuter and it is a joy to drive. I loved my charger but the 6.4L and the 8 speed is just flat out awesome. The sound is nostalgic as is the acceleration. Everything about this car is catering to the driver. MPG is not why you get such a car but in 2 days of mixed city/highway I am averaging nearly 19. That is nearly what i got with the charger in the 5.7L and does include having ample fun too. This car is not for everyone but beats the snot out of overpriced euro imports.