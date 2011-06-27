Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

Drew D , 06/01/2018 SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

I really like the Challenger. The 5 speed automatic seems like it is always searching for a gear at lower speeds. Within the 1st 50,000 miles, many components failed such as steering angle indicator, blender motor, and light switch.