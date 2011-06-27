  1. Home
Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price
$33,986
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cool looking car

Drew D, 06/01/2018
SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I really like the Challenger. The 5 speed automatic seems like it is always searching for a gear at lower speeds. Within the 1st 50,000 miles, many components failed such as steering angle indicator, blender motor, and light switch.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
