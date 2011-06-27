Used 1994 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good Choice wt.pm , 06/06/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the 5th Caravan/Voyager I have owned, all but the one with the 3.0 engine have been excellent vehicles. My first one had the 2.5 4-banger, the rest have had the 3.3, and I have averaged between 190k-300k miles on them. I have back problems, and have not found a vehicle that rides and drives as good around town, or on long trips. I have never had the trans problems associated with the vehicle, but I service my trans, every 75k-100k miles. Report Abuse

reliable because of stick shift shimmy4 , 07/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I still have one of the very rare stick-shift Caravans, discontinued in the mid-90s. So I never had the tranny problems most other owners had. Also, the paint peeling problem was fixed just prior to the 94 models, so, although there's some paint deterioration (hood and roof), no peeling after 180,000 miles. The 2.5 4cyl engine has been very reliable, the only problem being an ongoing (but not major) oil leak. A/C went out a few years ago, not worth fixing. Now trying to cope with fixing wheel bearings. They don't make the rear hubs anymore, so it's uncertain how much longer this van will be on the road. Too bad they don't go back and do this configuration again. Stick-shift vans rock!

All Around Performer Eric , 05/09/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased from private party with 97K miles. Now has 233K miles and still running strong and body still solid. 3.3L engine has plenty of power to pull my 16' boat. Hauls kids, plywood and sofas with comfort and ease. Can't say enough great things about it. The new 2010 models aren't as nice as this one. It will surely be missed when it comes time to part with it.

Best (only) van I ever owned Stephen James , 10/19/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had been keeping my eye out for transportation and found this on the lot of a local Dodge dealer - bought it for 1400 less than their asking price. It doesn't leak nor burn oil - between every 3k miles. Excellent power and a good cruiser. I do most of my driving around town on the freeway and consistently get 22 mpg! I think that's great for a Grand Caravan. Took a long weekend trip last spring and the speed limits are 80 mph in west Texas - also climbed a few mountains and still got 25 mpg on that trip. I knew of the reliability issues; but found the positive recommendations out numbered the negatives. Glad I went with my gut feelings about the van.