Used 2012 Dodge Caliber Wagon Consumer Reviews

Dodge Caliber SXT (AT) is Worth the Purchase my2012caliber , 12/30/2011 69 of 71 people found this review helpful Despite what you may have heard or read, I can only say, that the Dodge Caliber SXT is a vehicle you have try for yourself. Being the first to review here, and after 3 weeks of shopping and test driving other vehicles within the same price range, the Caliber SXT had me sold. Most impressive was its handling, 32mpg highway, quiet motor, and over all, a total solid feel of the vehicle while offering the most outstanding acoustic noise barrier. It feels rugged - like a jeep or truck, while at the same time, comfortable like a four door sedan. I've always been a dodge owner from trucks to sedans, and Dodge spared no expense by simply bringing it all together in one small hatchback. Report Abuse

Life saver xreaper101 , 04/28/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This is going to be sweet and to the point. My girlfriend has had this car for about a year now and the car has worked well and reliably this whole time. It's great on gas, has a refrigerator built in above the glove box, and has lots of capacity to carry people or items. The big reason i love this car is for today though. She got in a roll over accident at 45mph. The car rolled 2-3 times, every piece of glass broke and the car was a mess. But she came out with nothing but a pulled neck muscle and a bruised knee. I believe this car saved her life. Report Abuse

2012 Caliber Review leb1 , 03/14/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for about 2.5 weeks, and so far I think it is a great car. I have 2012 caliber SXT. the only complaint that I have is I AM ONLY GETTING 18 mpg not like I was told That I would get 24 city 34 hwy. I sure hope it gets better. But other than that this car is worth the money. Report Abuse