Used 2011 Dodge Avenger Sedan Consumer Reviews
A blast to drive
3.6L Penstar V6 LUX Model MSRP $27805 Fully loaded I researched this car for weeks. Looked at the Ford Fusion, Nissan Altima and Honda Accord. I have had it less than a week and everyone who sees it says, "wow", nice car." This car is a blast to drive, is stunning to behold compared to it's rivals. It has ever bell and whistle I wanted. Any of the others were less well equipped for the money. This is a sports car at heart. It will get up and go if you want it to. The interior is awesome. Comfortable, well laid out and stylish. Be different and buy this car.
AVENGER HEAT
I had one of the first road runners in Seattle. This car is just as fun as that was. I average 24mpg and have a heavy foot. After 3 months there is little I would change.
Love my Dodge!
Ok so Im officially 3 months into ownership, and I can't find one thing wrong with this car.....The car now has 5000 miles on it and hasn't required an oil change or any major maintenance since I got it...The car is still fast as hell with its stock 295 HP V6, beating out 0-60 times of 5.7 seconds and quarter miles of nearly 14 seconds at nearly 100mph.....But still the wonky Torque steer and the very speedy transmission get in the way of any true performance from this cars amazing engine which still gets around 31MPG highway and nearly 24 city...I have never owned a better vehicle in my life and Will never stray from my Chrysler products for as long as they exist.
1 1/2 years later I still love it
I have owned many dodge vehicles in my life time but this has to be the best for the dollar. I purchased mine in March of '11 the mainstreet heat series. I was at the dealership getting my Jeep serviced (vehicle that I HATED) when I saw the truck pull in with my Avenger on it...BlackBerry Pearl..she was pretty. Took a different color out for a test drive because that one wasn't even in the system yet and was super impressed!!! I went back after thinking about it and got the one I wanted! The list of features on this vehicle has no end therefore trying to "trade up" for the price becomes very hard to do! Love my climate control. Was very disappointed that dodge knocked down the 2012 model
Doing Ok Dont Get Excited!! DODGE
Dodge Avenge Mainstreet- What A great Ride!! I've had my 2011Avenger from 2011-2016. no problems what so ever!! It currently has 155,000 miles on it and keeps goin!! do all maintenance regularly. This car still can go another 100,000. its been driven to Texas over ten times!! From Minnesota.. always dependable!!
