Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Leganza
Overview
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2120
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.268.6/395.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG2120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.36 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
2 front headrestsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
mast antennayesno
140 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
power antennanoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
power steeringyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyes
cruise controlnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
speed-proportional power steeringnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
tachometeryesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
clothyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Front track59.6 in.59.6 in.
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.3157 lbs.
Gross weight3995 lbs.4040 lbs.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width70 in.70 in.
Rear track59.3 in.59.3 in.
Colors
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Exterior Colors
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Scarlet Mica
  • Galaxy White
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Harbor Mist Mica
  • Granada Black
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Scarlet Mica
  • Galaxy White
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Harbor Mist Mica
  • Granada Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
P205/60R15 tiresyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesno
Alloy spare wheelnoyes
15 in. wheelsnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
$14,599
$14,599
$18,599
$18,599
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles