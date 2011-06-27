  1. Home
Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(25%)3(12%)2(0%)1(13%)
4.0
8 reviews
GREAT SMALL CAR

cristian, 09/05/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Every one talks bad about the car since brand is not well known, but if go in to detail youll see this daewoo stopped production on 2002 but the car itself (machine under chasis) continue to be produce under different makes and model names. This is way people would say (You will never find parts for that car) and when you go online youll find that engine search like amazon or Google would say this car fits several parts from different makes, so guess what!!! you have more parts than any one car out there. now, when it comes to cheap yes, is a cheap and reliable car, dont complain about this car saying how crappy [non-permissible content removed] it is, is true is cheap, but thats what you're paying, dont compare it to a bmw or fancy one, as far I myself I've one bought this year and got clear was a cheap standar car, no bad or excellent at all, but it turned out to be a very good reliable car, super smooth to drive not as hard as the volskwagen jetta I've had before and being a better make, but this one comes out ahead on comfort, overall I'm happy with this car, is just what I was looking for and what I need.

2nd Worst Car I've Ever Owned

AnyComonSens, 06/03/2009
I bought a 2002 Daewoo Lanos with only 51,000 miles on it about 11 months ago. I bought this car when gas prices were at $4+ per gallon, and I got stuck needing a new car at the wrong time. I've always driven small 4 cylinder cars and prices on them soared last summer right when I needed to replace mine. This Lanos was the only thing I could find in my price range so I fell for it. The only car I've ever owned that was actually crappier than this car was an '86 Ford Escort. There really is no comparison between this car and the other 4 cylinders I've owned. I've owned Volkswagons, Toyotas, Nissans, Fords, etc. and this Daewoo is by far the cheapest piece of junk I've owned since the Escort.

Daewoo lanos

Joshua creary, 12/18/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Mine is a 2000 DOHC 1.6. I bought it 2004 after a car rental finished using it in Jamaica. I just changed the worn parts and been driving that car like a sports car. I have one problem with it: the timing belt, if burst, will force you to overhaul the engine. Otherwise it beautiful. And just as the expert said, i can fling it around corners at varios speeds.

We bought TWO Lanos S sedans

Norm Wherrett, 09/24/2005
In February 2003, we bought two used 2002 Lanos S sedans sight-unseen from a wholesaler in Arizona for $3,650 each. Both cars were loaded, used only 10K miles, with remaining factory warranty. We could not be happier! They drive well, get 30+ mpg, and have been totally reliable. Factory recall [electrical] handed PDQ by local Daewoo dealer [our cars didn't have the problem]. Cars now have 21K each.

Kicking butt

Ricardo, 03/01/2002
This little car has a lot to offer. As a student I found the Daewoo Lanos the best way to get dependable, affordable and good looking transportation. The engine is very peppy if you don't drag a crew around with you. I am always by myself so it takes off really quickly. I got the SX which has everything it it but the kitchen sink.

Research Similar Vehicles