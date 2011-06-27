  1. Home
Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Lanos
5(40%)4(40%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
10 reviews
List Price Estimate
$962 - $2,250
Decent

Jimmy Herrmann, 04/07/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

good gas mileage, no big issues yet, runs great, could be a little bigger, good trunk size

Not as bad as they say

Ron, 03/01/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car didnt get the good reviews it deserved. I have owned this car for a little over 5 years and its been a reliable and very fuel efficent ride. I might buy me another one cause there so darn cheap right now!

2000 Daewoo Lanos

Timbo1, 01/20/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am very pleased with my purchase, I have bought 2 of these cars and love it. The cars are not worth to the dealers, but they are worth every penny to me, the buyer. They show a high class of every option and are very affordable to any person.

Great car until there is a problem

frances1078, 05/19/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car at a great cheap price. I paid $4,000 dollars for my this car and it has taken me cross country on several occassions. I enjoy this car but when something goes wrong it's hard to find someone that will look at it and hard to find parts to fix it.

Great reliable car!

Dmitriy from Raleigh, 01/17/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great reliable car! I have been driving it for 6 years and it has 98,000 miles on it. I didn't have any problems with it other than replacing a thermostat recently. I have a 5-speed manual transmission and recommend it to everyone. It's fun to drive and gives you full control over the car. It also has great gas mileage and a lot of room for the driver and a front passenger (I am 6'3" tall). Yes, it is harder to get parts for it compared to let's say Chevy or Ford, but it is not that hard as many people think. You can easily find any part online if a local body shop doesn't has it and it's going to be much cheaper as well.

