Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Sedan Consumer Reviews

Decent Jimmy Herrmann , 04/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful good gas mileage, no big issues yet, runs great, could be a little bigger, good trunk size Report Abuse

Not as bad as they say Ron , 03/01/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car didnt get the good reviews it deserved. I have owned this car for a little over 5 years and its been a reliable and very fuel efficent ride. I might buy me another one cause there so darn cheap right now! Report Abuse

2000 Daewoo Lanos Timbo1 , 01/20/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with my purchase, I have bought 2 of these cars and love it. The cars are not worth to the dealers, but they are worth every penny to me, the buyer. They show a high class of every option and are very affordable to any person. Report Abuse

Great car until there is a problem frances1078 , 05/19/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car at a great cheap price. I paid $4,000 dollars for my this car and it has taken me cross country on several occassions. I enjoy this car but when something goes wrong it's hard to find someone that will look at it and hard to find parts to fix it. Report Abuse