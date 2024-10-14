Our other reviews mention that the Countryman has grown, but for the sake of context, it's now close in size to a Honda CR-V. While shorter overall, it's nearly as tall and wide as the Honda, has an almost identical wheelbase, and actually weighs a couple hundred pounds more.

Fine, every car is bigger and heavier than its predecessor. But surprisingly, it's not the extra size that detracts from the newest Countryman's driving experience.

It's still (mostly) fun

You notice the Countryman's added size, but it's still way more fun than that CR-V could ever dream of being. The Mini scoots around town just fine, the quick steering feels lively, and the firm suspension encourages freeway on-ramp aggression but doesn't make the rest of your drive uncomfortable. Paddle shifters aren't available anymore, but they aren't missed.

On the downside, the Countryman S stumbles when taking off from a stop. Put your foot down and the Countryman sometimes hesitates before moving out, regardless of whether or not the stop-start system is active. Mini's toggle-like gear selector requires a deliberate hand; go too quick and it won't register that you've switched from reverse to drive. It's also odd that you can't select park without also engaging the parking brake.