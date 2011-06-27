Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
World's most versatile vehicle
Where to start? Well, for all the hype given to SUV's in recent years, I think the critics should emphasize the truth about today's mini-vans. They have all the bells and whistles now. They might not be as stylish or "cool looking" on the exterior as many SUV's, but if you're older than 16, you can probably live with it. The critics should emphasize the truth about the T&C and Caravan; there is no other family vehicle with more versatility. The stow 'n' go feature is second to none! How nice is it to be able to go from a 7-passenger van to a large cargo van in just minutes? Guess! Ever heard of a van that's actually fun to drive and has a great ride? They make them now!
Transmission defect
Our 2013 Town & Country van is great in many ways but the transmission has a noise that is caused by a redesign in the square cut gears. Between 15-20 mph it makes an irritating noise that Chrysler has no fix for. They basically say it is driveable so I have to live with it. The dealership has found that this is common with other new vans on their lot. This noise is persistent and louder than when we first noticed it (7200 miles now). No repair, no replacement, nothing but a continual noise. I would have looked at other vehicles if I had known that this would be an ongoing nuisance.
Just purchased, a few thoughts
My wife and I just purchased a new 2013, and have under 1,000 miles on it. We compared the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, and the T&C. We loved the ride of the Honda, the 2nd row leg room of the Toyota, but the likes really stopped there for anything outside the T&C. Options on the T&C are more plentiful for less money (rear entertainment, nav, heated seats...). Of note, the T&C is the ONLY one to offer remote start. The DVD in the Sienna looked like a shotty 3rd-party install, while both the Odyssey and Sienna dashboards felt very poorly and/or cheaply designed. UPDATE 6/2016 So 40k miles in, still no real issues. Complaints are still road noise and rougher ride (could be OEM hard tires however). Fuel mileage isn't the best around town, but good power is a trade off. Have an issue where the nav won't update, paid (yes paid, no free map updates) $150 for an update and the unit would 't accept it, Garmin couldn't figure it out and actually said to have the head unit replaced so they can inspect. Still haven't had the time to do that so no word on how it worked out. Bought an inexpensive HDMI media player that I could plug into the rear 110V power and use an IR extender so I can load a bunch of our movies I put on an SD card, so we don't have to mess with changing DVD's and Disney super long menu intros - so we love the media connectivity! It'd be nice to be able to directly load movies to the HDD, but I'm sure that's to come. Transmission: haven't had problems other than when using Econ mode. Then the reverse to drive and vice versa are delayed and very hard. Coupled with the very low 3-4 (I think) gear shift RPM and no torque, we usually don't use Econ and it's fine - use it for road trips and we get 1.5-2 mpg higher and don't worry about the low speed shifting so win-win there! Stow-N-Go has been great, lots of extra storage on trips if the mid row is up, and rear seats can be configured for nice holding spots or jump seats, whatever way we want. All-in-all very happy!
Engine repairs at 40k
If you buy a 2011 through 2013 tc you will be having the engine fixed. The engines have a flaw in them and right about 40 miles the left engine head will start failing. If you question me google problems with penta star engine heads or missfire on penta star engine. Even after they fixed it it still ran rough. The electric sliding doors are a pain in the rear. It's a good value but my wife and I usually keep a car 10 years but we took on another car payment just to get rid of it.
I love this Minivan.
I bought a 2011 Town and Country Touring new (the base model among the three models)in August 2011.Currently it has 40,000 kms (25,000 miles)mileage.So far so good.Everything works well despite the unpredictable climate here in Ontario,Canada.The only time i bring it to the dealer is for the scheduled oil change at 8000 kms(5000 miles).I bought it for CAD$ 30000 but loaded with lots of luxurious features.To name a few :power left and right sliding doors,power rear door (liftgate),power windows including the quarter windows,satellite radio,remote engine starter,push button engine starter,intelligent key(i don't need to bring out my key or fob from my wallet to open or close the doors,the doors will just unlock automatically as you touch the door handle and a push button near the door handle to lock the doors but of course it is also equipped with a keyless feature when you are meters ways from the van,a rear camera,tow n go feature ,dual air control,a 110v outlet.One more thing i like this van is the 283 hp powerful V6 engine,more power than the Odessey,Sienna and other minivans in the market.
