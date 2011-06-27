Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Aiming for 400,000 miles sdrkgideon , 08/11/2014 49 of 49 people found this review helpful This van has been awesome. I have 300,000 miles on it and am aiming for 400,000. I have only had to replace the fuel pump and water pump and that was only in the last 100,000 miles. Only on the 2nd battery and of course with those miles a couple of sets of tires. Drives like the day I got it. I can't say enough about how awesome and reliable it has been. For a van I am also happy with the 22mpg I get. Report Abuse

Perfect for a family of 6 esasllc , 02/18/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful My girlfriend and I have a total of 4 children together and needed a vehicle that could safely haul them around especially on long trips. I am an auto mechanic so I took my time researching and checking out several different brands. I found our 06 T & C at a Chrysler dealer with 58K miles. My girlfriend loves the power doors and rear hatch and with multiple DVD players we had installed, it is perfect. The Stow & Go works well for food, cases of soda and loads of DVDs and plenty of room in the rear for 2 strollers and luggage. The only problem we have had was the left sliding door stopped working. I made the repair in about 45 minutes and it has been working ever since. Report Abuse

Bought used cstace , 05/12/2014 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I'm still in 'pick-up withdrawal.' Bought to replace my pick-up. For the most part, quite OK; like my pkup with a cap. However am reluctant to get inside 'dirty.' Turning radius is excellent and drive is smooth. Had a couple of problems, sorta expected with 7 yr old car and 96K, but local dealership is very good and restored to top running condition. Am preparing for a 4K trip out West with two other couples. Luggage travel box on top rails, etc. Will decide if it is as good as I think. Report Abuse

Love this Car! ilovethiscar , 06/29/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought one of these after we rented one to make our annual drive from Ohio to North Carolina. I fell in love with the Town & Country on that trip-- nimble handling, incredible comfort, easy to drive, tons of room, easy stow- away back seats. The one I bought is just as great. I love this car! Have had zero problems with it, and I've owned it for 4 years. I would never buy any other van but a Stow & Go Town & Country. The new 2010 model is supposed to have less engine power than my 2006, so I'm not trading in. If you're in the market for a Town & Country, I'd highly recommend a fully- equipped 2006 Limited with Stow & Go seating. Best road trip and everyday car EVER. Report Abuse