Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Never ceases to amaze me motonut1 , 11/21/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Excellent all around performer. You can use it as a week-end warrior and haul furniture or landscaping material since the seats are easily removed. Then put the seats back in, give her a quick wash and presto the van is ready to take you to the ball in luxurious style. Easy to work on if you are that type and very easy to drive even in tight parking lots. The climate control system is a no brainer in its operation as are all the electronic upgrades that separate this van from most. With a little more than 100,000 miles on her and still sporting all her original components which says a lot to me. This is a well made van that ca. take hard work and turn it into a piece of cake.

Comfortable, but terrible ongoing issues mom , 09/28/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Lost oil for no reason starting at 3200 miles. Oil light kept coming on. Couldn't find source. Chrysler and dealer didn't want to deal with it, kept saying it was normal. Breaks were horrible. Had to replace every 5000 miles and were very expensive. Had to push hard on break pedal to make the vehicle slow down. My sister has the same model and she has the same problem with the breaks. Many of my passengers would hit their head when sitting into the front passenger seat. There was no way to lower the seat and prevent that from happening. Car stalled going uphill through the mountain for no apparent reason. Cruise control would accelerate without reason. Very unreliable for a new vehicle.

Fantastic Value, Great Comfort tcg , 04/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Our plan was to purchase a new van by summer prior to vacation. The last Saturday in February we went grocery shopping, stopped by the Chrysler dealer just to look at what was available. Two hours later we were driving our new Chrysler home (which included a test drive in the van to deliver our groceries and check edmunds.com) From finding the van with the features we desired to the comfort of the ride to the unbelievably pleasant purchasing experience we are extremely pleased with our purchase!

Problem after problem Dave , 04/01/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful T&C is a comfotable ride but that is it. Both automatic doors broke. The front stuts went twice. The brake rotors needed to be replaced before 15,000 miles. The factory tires were junk, one tire had a broken band at 10k miles. The aluminum wheels are next to impossible to clean. The alternator has been replaced too. I bought this as my first new car so I would not have problems for years and boy was I wrong. My 13 year old Volvo has still not had one ploblem but this van is always in the shop.