Used 1993 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good car for the money ljross , 06/05/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I recently purchased this car. Iput new tires on it. Changed the oil. Now it ride great. Runs pretty good. It's really cute. Fun to drive. I can still afford to buy a new engine if this one fails.

I'll never buy another Chrysler producr one unhappy customer , 02/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 1. everything breaks down after the warrenty expires 2. we are on our third transmission, plus numerous transmission repairs 3. when it comes to contact and feedback from district and corporate personnel, they are masters of customer disatisfaction. 4. Bob Ferstle Chrysler in Houston was excellent in dealing with our problems; I can not say the same about South Hills Chrysler in Peters Township (outside\of Pittsburgh)

When it rains I drown! Wsh I boht a Ford??? , 02/09/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful If one little thing goes wrong the whole system craps out. I've been stranded more than once and living in one of the coldest states it sucks. I hate the fact the seats don't move and it difficult to move around inside. And getting someone to fix it and fix it right good luck, the dealer didnt even know what the little light flashing on the dash was... I finally fixed myself. All the recalls in themselves should make this vehicle undrivable! In the long run even though I HATE them I should have bought a Ford.

Love mine ythpstr2000 , 10/06/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought my wife a used van with over 100,000 miles. No major problems. Very comfortable. Love it and would buy another.