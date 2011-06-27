Used 2007 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

2007 Sebring is full of Sexappeal Lyle / Sonja , 11/29/2006 26 of 26 people found this review helpful It's love at first sight with this car. The exterior design is sleek,smooth,and seductive. The '07 Sebring is right at home riding along side any other luxury sedan that you may encounter while riding around town. Once my wife and I sat inside the car we found it to be comfortable for our size(I'm 6'3/225) and it still leaves room for our girls in the back .Easy to read instrument panel and easy to reach dash controls. Driver seat manual controls for the base model are adequate,and the 2.4L engine rates about a seven getting on the interstate. The steering is tight and moves when you move and the gas mileage is excellent.I would recommend anyone to take the sebring out on a date and enjoy the day Report Abuse

The best vehicle i have ever owned JessicaRamirez , 12/21/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I really like this car i am so happy i bought one. It is sexy sleek, and rides so smooth. The sound quality is fabulous. Report Abuse

End of the boring Sebring... VRT , 12/15/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I'm a proud FORD owner, however my family works at JEEP and I get the EC discount. I leased my Sebring for 159 a month and the 2006 model is VERY boring. This 2007 model grabs from the 300C and the Crossfire. Its very affordable. The people that don't like this car because they want BMW or AUDI style and performance and want to pay like a KIA. Seriously give this car a try, this comes from a FORD person. FYI go for the V6 its much better! Report Abuse

Make sure you check Chrysler recalls before paying for repair gigigilari , 03/18/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I got my Chrysler in June'2010 with 68k....not even 2 weeks and it needed new alternator...later on during the summer i had to take my daughter to the hospital and on the way out it didnt want to shift from Park. Now its shaking when slowing down and its doing horrible on gas. I did tune up, regular oil changes, changed brakes and rotors and still shaking. I see a lot of people are having the shift from Park problem!!!! DO NOT pay for fixing it- go to chrysler dealership and they will fix it for free- thats a recall, also this same model has a recall for the stalling.....so if you have a problem check first because it could be a recall so u wonat have to pay or worry about expired warranty!! Report Abuse