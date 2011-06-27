Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Convert Red , 12/25/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fun car and noticed. Drives like a big car and handles almost like a sports car. The best (only) ragtop I've owned. I love it. Great car for the money. Report Abuse

The Old Man's Toy Claude Mock , 05/25/2016 LXi FFV 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

put to th test Sunshyne , 06/14/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love cars! I get it from my dad he had every classic car with power while he was growing up.So i get it honest I will put a car to the test. I had a mustang GT growing up..poor car..lol! I hust recently got my sebring and she is great, alot more than I expected from a FWD car. She will take curb at 60+ and can stop on a dime. Great suspension and she is quick off the start...i din not know an automatic could bark tires in 3rd gear..love it Report Abuse

Sebrings Rock bremensedai99 , 10/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Driving in this vehicle is sooooo fun. While the interior design is not as good as the 2000 model, it is still a gorgeous vehicle. Drives great, looks great, sounds great. Report Abuse