Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Convert

Red, 12/25/2007
Fun car and noticed. Drives like a big car and handles almost like a sports car. The best (only) ragtop I've owned. I love it. Great car for the money.

The Old Man's Toy

Claude Mock, 05/25/2016
LXi FFV 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
put to th test

Sunshyne, 06/14/2009
I love cars! I get it from my dad he had every classic car with power while he was growing up.So i get it honest I will put a car to the test. I had a mustang GT growing up..poor car..lol! I hust recently got my sebring and she is great, alot more than I expected from a FWD car. She will take curb at 60+ and can stop on a dime. Great suspension and she is quick off the start...i din not know an automatic could bark tires in 3rd gear..love it

Sebrings Rock

bremensedai99, 10/30/2002
Driving in this vehicle is sooooo fun. While the interior design is not as good as the 2000 model, it is still a gorgeous vehicle. Drives great, looks great, sounds great.

Excellent car

Peter Larsen, 11/28/2002
I have been close to 100% satisfied with my Sebring conv. True: It's not quite at Audi or BMW levels when it comes to interior plastics, but if it had cost $15000 more, it probably would have. It is very rigid (a pleasure to drive over diagonal RR- crossings !) Engine is happy to do what you ask it to, excellent. Transmission adjusts itself to shift a bit on the slow side, but that's most likely due to my agerage driving style (bumper to bumper traffic). I have had a couple of minor problems, one power window went bad after the car was rust- proofed (by the dealer). Not their fault really, and handled without discussion. Highly recommened.

