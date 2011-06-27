Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Convert
Fun car and noticed. Drives like a big car and handles almost like a sports car. The best (only) ragtop I've owned. I love it. Great car for the money.
The Old Man's Toy
put to th test
I love cars! I get it from my dad he had every classic car with power while he was growing up.So i get it honest I will put a car to the test. I had a mustang GT growing up..poor car..lol! I hust recently got my sebring and she is great, alot more than I expected from a FWD car. She will take curb at 60+ and can stop on a dime. Great suspension and she is quick off the start...i din not know an automatic could bark tires in 3rd gear..love it
Sebrings Rock
Driving in this vehicle is sooooo fun. While the interior design is not as good as the 2000 model, it is still a gorgeous vehicle. Drives great, looks great, sounds great.
Excellent car
I have been close to 100% satisfied with my Sebring conv. True: It's not quite at Audi or BMW levels when it comes to interior plastics, but if it had cost $15000 more, it probably would have. It is very rigid (a pleasure to drive over diagonal RR- crossings !) Engine is happy to do what you ask it to, excellent. Transmission adjusts itself to shift a bit on the slow side, but that's most likely due to my agerage driving style (bumper to bumper traffic). I have had a couple of minor problems, one power window went bad after the car was rust- proofed (by the dealer). Not their fault really, and handled without discussion. Highly recommened.
