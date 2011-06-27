  1. Home
Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sebring
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/25 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/397.5 mi.270.3/397.5 mi.272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 5500 rpm163 hp @ 5500 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.39.4 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.49.6 in.44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.49.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.9 in.190.9 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight3203 lbs.3155 lbs.3444 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.6.1 in.
Height53.3 in.53.0 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.106.0 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.70.1 in.
Maximum towing capacitynono1000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
no
Interior Colors
  • Black / Tan
  • Black / Gray
  • Black / Tan
  • Black / Gray
no
