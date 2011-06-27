  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sebring
Overview
See Sebring Inventory
See Sebring Inventory
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG232020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg17/25 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.270.3/397.5 mi.272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG232020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm163 hp @ 5500 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.40.7 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.49.6 in.44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.49.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.9 in.190.9 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.3203 lbs.3331 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.6.1 in.
Height53.0 in.53.3 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.106.0 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.70.1 in.
Maximum towing capacitynono1500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Mist Clearcoat
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Polo Green Clearcoat
  • Paprika Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Mist Clearcoat
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
  • Paprika Clearcoat
  • Polo Green Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tint Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Gray
  • Black/Tan
  • Black/Tan
  • Black/Gray
  • Camel
  • Agate
See Sebring InventorySee Sebring InventorySee Sebring Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles