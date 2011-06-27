Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

overlooked little gem ken brill , 11/21/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Sebring slightly used at a Chrysler dealer. It was a great buy. The little car gets no publicity, but in my opinion it is an overlooked gem. Great looks, terrific handling, and good gas mileage. Have only had a crank sensor go out in the 6 years I have had it. Report Abuse

Great car G Barbo , 01/17/2010 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased this car brand new. Car has not been repair free but is any car with 255000 plus miles. This car had two transmission replacements but I believe that was the fault of the first driver. I drove the car from 63000 miles to the present 255000 plus on the same transmission. I also had the rear main seal replaced once. It is in need of it again. There were some recall notices on the front ball joints. Other than those major items I had no complaints with this car. At 255000 miles I still get 27 miles to the gallon and as high as 32 on the original engine. This car is very well built, I loved the solidness that you could feel when driving this car.

Very nice for now! Chrysler Sebring LXI , 01/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've received this car only a month ago. I can say that I am a car fanatic, very fast. Even though I have had this car for only a month I have heads turning and women telling me that it is a very nice car. No problems but a frozen battery in Chicago, of course. And it leaks when it rains, which will be fixed by adding window deflectors. I can't complain. The car was free and I am enjoying its luxury but sporty style. If something goes wrong, it would be a pleasure to fix it and keep it another 13 years. Good job Chrysler!

Luv it Mark , 04/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just bought my Sebring coupe in March.I got a great deal on it and it's a fun car to drive,This is the 68th car I've owned and I love it.Great mileage,handles well(except on washboard roads)and accelerates quickly!No problems to speak of.I've owned Mopars from '72 to '96 and this is the best one yet.Does have a hesitation from a stop,but I'll work that out this Summer.I highly recommend this car to anyone who wants a good,fun car that's dependable and stylish and reasonably priced.