Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

Original Owner LegalEagle , 06/04/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am the original owner and took care of it since day 1. Problems with brakes needing replaced every three months or so after 36,000. Has over 105,000 and am now having problems ... distributor needs replaced, tune up cost $600, did not pass emissions testin, engine idles rough, had to replace electonic circuit board because tach and odometer stopped working ($600 repair). Stereo shorts out. Parts are expensive but the car is fun to drive. I will be selling within the next 6 months and do not plan to buy another. Too expensive to maintain. Report Abuse

Fun but not worth the trouble Bob D , 07/30/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful After reading other reviews it has become apparent to me that my experience with the Sebring is somewhat typical. In general, lots of things need tweaking and repairs are costly and frequent. 125k miles - replaced/repaired - panel cluster - many radio components - brakes through and through - fan assembly - soon to replace the rubbers that seat the spark plug tubes (rough idle - arcing) gotta remove the engine cover... we all know what that can cost. Lots of rust spots on the way. When I buy a used car the next time I will consult Edmunds first. Sebring - not again, but the car still remains a head turner. Too much invested to sell but worried what will go next. Report Abuse

A really underrated car Stan , 09/03/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my used 1996 Sebring JX ragtop 2 and a half years ago. The engine had caught fire due to a problem that had been misdiagnosed by the previous owner so I got it cheap. I also made all the necessary repairs. Now I have a good looking (candy apple red) rag top that I can take on 1000 mile road trips and get 28 mpg. I replaced the top (yes ladies, all rag tops leak to some extent and at some point tops will wear out)It handles well and is a very practical car that is a rag top. The Mitsubishi 2.5 V-6 is a much better engine than the Chrysler engine used in later sebrings. It is a tough car to work on though. When my engine finally dies I will replace it with a 3000 GT engine. Report Abuse

Love It! joes , 02/24/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this JXI convertible with 25,000 mi on it. It now has over 100,000 mi and has had no major problems. Very reliable and as smooth and good looking as the day I bought it. Only real problem has been the tach going out. Report Abuse