Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love the PT
This is my third PT. My first of the Limited and I wished it had a little more power and better handling. In 2004, I traded it in for the GT and I've loved it ever since. But I've always wanted a convertible so I just traded it in for a Vanilla one with the turbo. I couldn't be happier. I've read some comments about discontinuing the PT and I hope it's not true because I'll want another one in a few years.
Smile time
Wife picked this car out while driving by the dealership. Test drive was satisfactory, price was right, wife was right, traded my 97 Stratus ES. Overall, after a year, quite satisfactory. Bad fit on the doors, rowdy motor, so-so gas mileage, all disappear when the top goes down. Then its all grins (and compliments from bystanders).
Had to have one!
I ordered a 2008 PT Conv. with a 5 speed for my wife to replace her tiny Hyundai Accent. We wanted a fun car. Even though it was December and we are in the North the car handles great on the snow. The gears are a little closer in range than her Hyundai and the shifter has a better action. The car handles great even though it is a little porky and we like to hustle the car. The fuel economy could be better as we are getting about 26 mpg right now. After break in and warmer weather that number should be better. We love the insulated top. Its quieter than the Hyundai and its just as warm. YES essentials seats are great, coffee doesn't soak in!
engine type makes ALL the difference
rented a convertible two different times for a total of 2k miles and thought it was the funnest car i'd ever driven. when i heard they were going to discontinue it, i ordered one from the factory. feels top-heavy on sharp turns but is an absolute king of flat-out cruising. the standard engine is adequate -- the turbo is thrilling. the stereo upgrade is worth every penny and is easily the best audio i've ever heard in ANY vehicle. front seats are comfortable -- especially with leather and seat heaters. the back seats are cambered just a bit too far back. tons and tons of head room. extremely easy engine to check the oil on. very fun.
I can't believe I bought this great car!
I've owned this all of 2 days and its been incredible. Everyone goes WOW!!! The surf blue is a real eye catcher. I am a large person and everyone is shocked I bought this convertible!!! At 350 lbs.. most cars are not suitable but this is so roomy! Of course all good things in Detroit get discontinued. Had to really search to find one but so far it was well worth it!
