Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews
Lovin the Cruiser
I absolutley love this car. I have always drove Chev and honestly bought this car only because of the price. I bought it as a lease back. I never liked the exterior of the Cruiser and thought they were a "dime a dozen" car. There is a very good reason that you see so many on the roads.....they rock!!! Killer car, I'm driving this thing til it explodes or I die, which ever comes first.
Engine Problems leaking oil
Last Year I saw oil in my drive way, took the vehicle to a repair shop they found a leak at the crankshaft front seal. It was replaced and a week later it happened again. Chrysler was notified and they stated that this was a service problem and I would have to have it repaired at my expense (I had insurance to cover it) and it happened again and the insurance Company replaced the Engine. With further investigation we found out that other vehicles with the same engine have had these problems (Sebring/Stratus Sedan & convertibles, and some Caravans caseK93016699).The car now runs good. This was with 44,000 miles worst vehicle ever owned.
Don't buy this car!
I bought this car 3 years ago in may with 82,000 miles. A week later my fuel pump went out. then a couple months later my water pump and head gasket went out. then shortly after that my transmission went out. I have spent a lot more than it is worth in repairs in a relatively short amount of time. i swear it spends more time in the shop than on the road. Don't buy this car! Please!
Yellow PT
I love my pale yellow PT. It's really a head turner. The car is so comfortable to drive. Its peppy. The ride is absolutely firm and first rate. Material quality is very good. This car is really quiet on the freeway. And, I got a lot of really great equipment with the PT. Be sure to get a Touring level with the Signature Package. The chrome wheels look great with the car. The Boston Acoustics Sound System is a must as is XM Radio. I am really doing to enjoy this car a lot. I was not expecting this much WOW factor.
Happy
I had a Corolla but turning 50 I wanted to treat myself to something I could call mine. I don't like to spend a lot of money on cars. Driving this car makes me feel good and young like I want to just hit the open highways. So it burns a little more gas than most cars. Hey treat yourself. Don't leave too much behind because someone else will have no problem spending it. Happy motoring
