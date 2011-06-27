  1. Home
Used 2002 Chrysler Prowler Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Great car

Eric Barger, 01/12/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Most fun car I have ever had!!!!!

Head Turner!

Jotman, 12/10/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had this for two weeks and have never had more attention in my life. You can't help but feel good driving it and others smile when you go by. 10-20 years from now you'll get the same looks! Only 11,000 cars ever made. First one sold for $141K last $175K I'm holding on to this one, keep the miles low and hoping for a great return. If it never happens Who cares this is fun to drive and will never drop below 20K. Wish I could say that for all my other cars.

Look Ma, A Prowler

CarLover, 05/28/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I sometimes feel awkward driving my prowler from all the attention it gets. I lose count of all the jaw drops and head turns and thumb ups each day I take it out on road. Very few cars on the road get as much attention from young and the old not to mention the ladies!

sexy

jay wilson, 03/07/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

very comfortable buy it

Great buy for the money

dblang, 12/02/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is unbelievable. Hand welded aluminum frame. A car built like this would be three times the price. The power to weight ratio would not be able to handle 300+ h.p. Everyone is right about the attention. Thumbs up from everyone. Not a bellybutton car like a Vette. Buy one and love life. Yellow is the way to go. Rides like a go-cart.

