2020 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Consumer Reviews
Visited dealership for repairs 6 times in 6 months
I have a Chrysler Pacifica Limited. It's had one issue after another. Electrical issues, infotainment screen freezing, fuel pump failed, issues with sliding doors, and the latest is the compressor on the A/C is bad. It's unbelievable how many times I've had to take it to the dealership for repairs. I love this van as far as the interior features and comfort but it has not been reliable and I've spent hours taking it on for repairs.
Love this car!
I did my homework, shopped around, considered the new 2019 and pre-owned Limited’s and decided on the less bells and whistles, Touring. I chose Touring with upgraded Safety features and the GPS 8” screen. The Dealer will add the leather and complete all weather mats as well as having the windows tinted (since there are no pull up screens for the 3rd seat). It will have everything I want without paying for extras I won’t use. This is on the advice of the great salesman, Chris Rodriquez and his team at Bill Bryant Chrysler in Florida. Thank you!
Glad I bought this van
Researched all the minivans. Owned an older Odyssey spans and liked it. Couldn’t get away from all the Pacifica’s features and good reviews. Got it a month ago and the more I drive it the more I like it. It’s got good power, comfortable, quiet, and many, many features. The 9 speed tranny’s fine so far, smooth. If you’re on the fence get it you’ll like it. Touring L “S” with advanced safety tec
2nd Pacifica and we love it even more
We replaced our leased 2017 Pacifica with a 2020 Pacifica. We liked our 2017 very much but it had several widely documented annoyances (e.g. lack of carplay, backup camera/infotainment display too dim, etc). The 2018 and newer models fixed these annoyances - I guess that's the problem of getting a 1st model year car. The 2 cars are 95% the same, but these updates and other minor improvements made the 2020 even better. We had no issues w our 2017 except for a handful of recalls, which were annoying. Hopefully the 2020 will be as reliable. I actually wanted to get a hybrid version, but b/c of production delay and the timing of our lease expiration, we were forced to get another gas version. We had previously leased a 2014 Odyssey, which was an OK car. We also looked into a 2020 Odyssey. Each has its virtues, but we felt the Pacifica fits our needs better. Even though we have other luxury cars in the family, I would usually prefer driving the Pacifica as it's just so functional as a family vehicle.
Amazing car for a young minivan owner!
I absolutely love my Chrysler Pacifica!! Never in a million years did I ever think I would have a minivan at 31, or ever, but I began to realize just how practical they were and the Chryslers are so sleek looking and in my opinion they are the more "luxurious" of all the vans out there. I love the storage, leather seats, heated 2nd row captain seats, and the sun shades. Not to mention the DVD player screen/tablet that's in the back of both the driver and passenger seat, that's my oldest two boys favorite part! Not having to worry about the boys slamming my doors into other people's car is a major plus as well! Another thing I like is that I can open any door from my key fob, a push of a button on the handle or inside of the door AND I can push door buttons from my drivers seat! One more cool thing is that if your stopped somewhere eating lunch on a long trip you can put in a DVD or stream something from your phone and you can put it on your screen in the front. So if my boys are watching a movie on a long drive and we pull over to eat lunch and take a break from driving and they're watching a movie I can push the "view" button and watch what they are in the front. It of course turns off once you start driving but I wouldn't expect them to do it any other way. I feel like I could go on and on with all the features the Pacifica has to offer but it would be the longest review ever and we would be here all day! Long story short, I absolutely love my Pacifica and will have one until the day my boys are old enough to have their own cars and can drive themselves around!
