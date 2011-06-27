Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pacifica Minivan
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,783*
Total Cash Price
$25,079
Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$36,499*
Total Cash Price
$25,581
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,023*
Total Cash Price
$34,358
Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,454*
Total Cash Price
$35,361
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,381*
Total Cash Price
$34,609
L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,214*
Total Cash Price
$26,082
Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,885*
Total Cash Price
$36,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$770
|$251
|$1,861
|$575
|$1,213
|$4,670
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,540
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,084
|$803
|$503
|$181
|$3,920
|Depreciation
|$4,998
|$2,052
|$1,826
|$1,638
|$1,493
|$12,007
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,792
|$5,994
|$7,309
|$5,680
|$6,008
|$35,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,023
|Maintenance
|$785
|$256
|$1,898
|$587
|$1,237
|$4,763
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,383
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,571
|Financing
|$1,376
|$1,106
|$819
|$513
|$185
|$3,998
|Depreciation
|$5,098
|$2,093
|$1,863
|$1,671
|$1,523
|$12,247
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,008
|$6,114
|$7,455
|$5,794
|$6,128
|$36,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$344
|$2,550
|$788
|$1,662
|$6,398
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,858
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,110
|Financing
|$1,848
|$1,485
|$1,100
|$689
|$248
|$5,370
|Depreciation
|$6,847
|$2,811
|$2,502
|$2,244
|$2,045
|$16,450
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,785
|$8,212
|$10,013
|$7,782
|$8,231
|$49,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,561
|Maintenance
|$1,086
|$354
|$2,624
|$811
|$1,710
|$6,585
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,912
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,171
|Financing
|$1,902
|$1,528
|$1,132
|$709
|$255
|$5,527
|Depreciation
|$7,047
|$2,893
|$2,575
|$2,310
|$2,105
|$16,930
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,217
|$8,452
|$10,306
|$8,009
|$8,471
|$50,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,443
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$346
|$2,568
|$793
|$1,674
|$6,445
|Repairs
|$179
|$424
|$622
|$726
|$845
|$2,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,871
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,125
|Financing
|$1,862
|$1,496
|$1,108
|$694
|$250
|$5,410
|Depreciation
|$6,897
|$2,832
|$2,520
|$2,260
|$2,060
|$16,570
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,893
|$8,272
|$10,086
|$7,838
|$8,291
|$49,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$801
|$261
|$1,935
|$598
|$1,262
|$4,857
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,403
|$1,127
|$835
|$523
|$188
|$4,077
|Depreciation
|$5,198
|$2,134
|$1,899
|$1,704
|$1,553
|$12,487
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,224
|$6,234
|$7,601
|$5,907
|$6,248
|$37,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pacifica Minivan Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,719
|Maintenance
|$1,117
|$364
|$2,698
|$834
|$1,759
|$6,772
|Repairs
|$189
|$445
|$654
|$763
|$887
|$2,938
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,966
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,233
|Financing
|$1,956
|$1,572
|$1,164
|$729
|$262
|$5,684
|Depreciation
|$7,247
|$2,975
|$2,648
|$2,375
|$2,165
|$17,410
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,648
|$8,691
|$10,598
|$8,236
|$8,712
|$51,885
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica in Virginia is:not available
