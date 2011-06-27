Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan Consumer Reviews

I LOVE my car!!!. I sell Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep and I have to tell you, this New Yorker beats the comfort of these new beasts....Hands down. There was a small problem with the shift sensing system...but aside from that...this car is a comfy trooper. It took me to Las Vegas and back and I felt like I was driving in a recliner on clouds the WHOLE trip. I love this car!!!

Chris , 09/11/2007

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I like this car a lot. Had to replace the waterpump at 41000- it's been sitting for a year and the bearings probably rusted. Aparently it's tricky to get the accessory belt correctly on for this car. The place that replaced the waterpump for me didn't get it right so I had to take it to another shop. If you notice smell of burnt rubber from the belt and the heat gauge goes up too high and the A/C isn't working anymore, they just need to get the belt on right- nothing else. The shift shock from the transmission is very noticable- old technology I guess. It's stupid that the waterpump is on the serpentine belt- that's for accessories only. It has a timing chain not a belt which is nice.