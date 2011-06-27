Used 2000 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews
Have Always Loved This Car
This is our second LHS. We bought it 7 years ago as the second owner with 64k miles on it. We've loved it ever since. We've only ever done routine maintenance until we hit 215k when we had a noise from the differential. We had the tranny and differential rebuilt (it's one unit) and she's been running strong to this day. She's at 226k and showing no signs of giving up. Our friends always want to take our car because it's so comfortable. She always has plenty of power and is fun to drive. We average 24 to 25 mpg between in town and highway which isn't bad for such a large car! Very sad they don't still make them!
Love my LHS
My Chrysler has been such a reliable vehicle and the design is great. Even though it is now 9 years old, it does not look or feel like a dated car. It is the most comfortable ride - for driver and for passengers.
AWESOME!!!!!!
I have had this car now for 6 years and still going strong at 255,000 MILES. Other than routine maintenance I have never had much trouble with it. After 3 deer and a chevy pickup and 255,000 miles still going strong!! I am looking for another one with lower miles prefer another silver one but would consider other than gold.
2000 LHS Review
My LHS has been a pleasure to own and drive. In 60k miles, I have only replaced the tires once, brakes once, and the ignition lock. It gets good mileage on both city and highway driving (drove 380-highway miles on one tank of gas).
Our Family Car
This is a good solid family car. I have not noticed the road noise compared to other cars we have owned. The one problem we keep having is that the computerized climate control malfunctions repeatedly and there is NO heat. We call it the ice car. It happens to be white too. We keep having to take it back to the dealership to have the computer reprogrammed at $60 plus tax. What an annoyance for an otherwise great car.
