Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|no
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|238.0/350.0 mi.
|238.0/364.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|17/25 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|Combined MPG
|no
|20
|20
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
|141 hp @ 5000 rpm
|141 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|37.1 ft.
|37.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|38.3 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|51.0 in.
|52.3 in.
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|100.3 in.
|100.3 in.
|100.3 in.
|Length
|184.9 in.
|184.9 in.
|184.9 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2684 lbs.
|2775 lbs.
|2714 lbs.
Related Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles