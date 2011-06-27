  1. Home
Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPGno2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.238.0/350.0 mi.238.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no17/25 mpg17/26 mpg
Combined MPGno2020
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm141 hp @ 5000 rpm141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.38.3 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Measurements
Height51.0 in.52.3 in.51.0 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.100.3 in.100.3 in.
Length184.9 in.184.9 in.184.9 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Curb weight2684 lbs.2775 lbs.2714 lbs.
