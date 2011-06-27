  1. Home
Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe Consumer Reviews

1987 2dr Premium Coupe

Henry Blewett, 02/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

No '87 so here goes. Beautiful car, but low mileage (80000) and stuff is starting wear out with age, not use. All of it is convienece, not driveability. Love the digital speedometer, but it has problems. Not very comfy, but the seats are in immaculate condition. Very reliable, and looks very sharp. Since it is ancient, it must be treated nice, although when you wanna get up and go, just puss that gas and let the turbo do the rest.

good, relaible car

lilychic, 06/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really liked this car. I drove mine hard and put lots of miles on it, but it was always the most reliable car in the driveway! I put close to 200k on it before selling it. I was a great car, fun to drive with lots of power.

its ok

roadxing, 08/19/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car needing a head gasket. Replaced that and the timing belt. A few months later did a complete tune up and right know i need to flush the tranny and i think it will be just about as good as new. I think its pretty good for a four cylinder and cheap tranny(no overdrive), they really should of had the four speeds with overdrive standard. But all in all its not a bad car.

