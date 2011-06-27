  1. Home
Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

She is 100% Merc & Chrysler in name only

Aldo, 08/01/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

She & i say She, is a Peregrine Falcon. On the highway, all other cars for her are pigeons, with the exception of a few eagles. She is 100% pure German Mercedes, with with nothing of Chrysler in her, except the name. For those that don't believe, lift her hood & check out the 12 spark plugs on her 6 cylinder engine. And what a fine engine she has! It pulls like a turbine fed small locomotive, just like her 8 cylinder big brothers! Love her!

Report Abuse

Beautiful Styling & a Great Ride

ShirazRoadster, 10/18/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought the car last summer on a whim, $14k off the sticker price helps, right? The car is great once you get it out of first gear (they should have combined 1st and 2nd, you have to shift too quickly), has styling that gets a "Nice car!" at least once a day, and has gas mileage that is much better than I was expecting of around 22-24 mpg.

Report Abuse

Awesome!

Shagfire, 08/19/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've only had the car a couple of weeks, but it is a blast to drive! It gets a lot of looks from passersby. This car comes highly recommended by all agents in the car industry that we have spoken to. I look forward to many years of driving this sweet little beauty.

Report Abuse

Fun and Lux Drive

prof, 06/13/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent; comfort, fit, finish, and performance. Very cool looking and 21- 25 MPG. Solid car.

Report Abuse

What a Car!

glmiller, 05/22/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car is fun to drive. The power for such a sample car is unbelievable. The gas mileage is reasonable and the craftsmanship is outstanding. Some of the problems is that it only has one cup holder in the cabin. Also when getting the oil changed, if you don't do it yourself, be ready for a shock. The filter is $31.00. The engine takes 8.5 quarts of 0 W 40 which is not cheap. So the total cost for a change will run between $110 to $120. But the enjoyment of the car is well worth the price.

Report Abuse
