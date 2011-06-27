Used 1999 Chrysler 300M Consumer Reviews

I Hate To Give It Up Art , 08/09/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Mine just got totaled! Daily driver commuting to work from 12/99 until I retired 6/06. Since then occasional use only. Serviced at recommended intervals and Mobil 1 and filter every 3K miles. The ONLY repair it has ever required is replacing the drive motor on the driver's window and I live in a very icy climate that destroys power windows and windshield wiper mechanisms. It is the only vehicle I've ever owned that I can literally say I never had problems with it and it ran as well on the day it died as it did on the day I bought it. I kept telling myself that it was getting old and I should get a new car but I never found anything I liked better that didn't have a 3-pointed star. Report Abuse

Woe is Chrysler boats , 06/20/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am laughing reading these reviews. I have literally had every problem listed: windows stopped going down; interior lights would not shut off; alternator needed to be replaced; motor fans stopped working; alignment is problematic; radiator replaced; battery (which is in a ridiculous spot) started leaking and burned hoses; and now, it is finally at it's death as the transmission is done. On a positive note, it does have 190,000k miles and if I did get the transmission fixed it might go 250k. But dang Chrysler! Come on!

Fast with Class Jason , 06/17/2018 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought Car with 185,000 miles. It had overheated and had a rebuilt engine. It ran terrible and the check engine light was on. I purchased and installed new brakes, a MAP sensor, a throttle position sensor, oil change and repaired some shotty wiring. Also many cosmetic items like floor mats and seat covers as the leather was ruined. This car is alive and well and ready to go another 100k. Plenty of torque and a smooth shifting transmission. The inside is as comfortable as a lazy boy and the AC is cold. Its now almost twenty years old but doesnt look out of style at all. Everything is electric but the heated seats no longer work.

Loved it for years but now disappointed ListenupChrysler , 11/29/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I used to love my 300M. What a great car at a good price. After 4 years and more than $8,000 in repairs I'm done with Chrysler forever. My dealership and Chrysler corporate have been nothing short of terrible. I was set to put down a deposit on the new 300C Hemi, now Chrysler will never get another dime from me. After replacing the window motors, AC evaporator, transmission computer, starter motor, seat motors and numerous other parts I'm broke and broken-hearted. I did not abuse this car, in fact I followed every maintenance interval and had the dealer service it every time.