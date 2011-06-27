Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Outstanding Scott G. , 07/30/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I think this is an exceptional Sedan. Thick wrapped leather steering wheel, large leather seats and plenty of cargo room in the trunk. I look forward to driving this car everyday with it's crisp handling, supple ride and near perfect engine/transmission combo. The base stereo in our Limited has more features and better bass response than any other vehicle we have ever owned. The rotary shifter does take a little getting used to, but is a non-issue and actually makes the center stack feel a little more spacious. This car certainly has it's limits in the corners, but is far more nimble then given credit. Yes the transmission is programmed for fuel economy, yet it responds quickly to downshifts and will hold a gear when summoned to. If you do any mixed driving like me expect 27-29 MPG, if you drive strictly around town like my wife you will be in the 22-24 MPG range. If you drive hard, all bets are off and fuel economy should not matter to you. I am extremely impressed with the fuel economy for a car this big and heavy. Chrysler dealers are willing to negotiate on these vehicles, especially the RWD V6 models like ours and that just sweetens the pot even more. I was also impressed with it's winter handling here in Michigan, it felt planted and traction was decent on really bad roads with the stock Michelin's. I had Discount Tire put 4 Hankook iPike winter tires on my wife's car and we could practically conquer the world in this thing. Test drive one and you will be impressed. Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing! Top of the Line Mariah B , 04/24/2016 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car after my 2015 Dodge Durango Limited was totaled by a drunk driver. My number 1 necessity was to feel safe in a vehicle again.. The Durango save my life, my husband's life, my 1 month old son's life, my toddler's life and my best friend's life. I really wanted another one but at the time these were still new so there were no used Durangos and I did not have the same amount of money to put down that I had previously. So I had no choice but to take a higher payment or get a cheaper car... so I chose to buy the 2015 Chrysler 300s -V6. Let me tell you.. this car does not even compare to any other sedan out there! I have driven Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Chevy, BMW and Mercedes. This car is by far more comfortable and smooth than any of the vehicles listed above!! I miss my Durango every day especially because we have 2 kids, 2 dogs and the 2 of us. We manage to squeeze all of us and the dogs in our 300 but it would be nice to have the SUV again. I have contemplated many times over the 10 months that I have had this car on trading it in for a used SUV. But the amount of money I paid, my car payment and the luxury this car has does not compare to the cars I would qualify for. I AM NEVER TRADING THIS IN! I get pretty good MPG, although my Altima got almost 10 more MPG in City and Highway. I do wish the backseats had a better AC vent system. They are behind the center console so when its 110 degrees outside it takes a minute for the back to get cooled down and when someone is sitting in the middle their knees will freeze off before either sides will feel air. This car rides like a cloud, the stock speakers are better than regular (Beats Audio), I have tinted windows and I get so many compliments on my car. I highly recommend this car to anyone! I have the V6 and in sport mode I have raced a street bike, a Lexus sportscar, and a couple others. It has speed, comfort-ability, luxury, and it is one heavy vehicle! I feel safe in this car and I have confidence driving down the road. The remote start and trunk lift are really awesome! The only flaw is sometimes when you turn the car on with the key and open the trunk from the inside of the car the truck wont close, it pops back up until the car is put into drive, which sucks if you're alone. It is a mechanical/safety concern but it was a glitch and I have not had a problem since. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR IF... if you want space or have 3 car seats! The backseat is large but the two side bucket type seats are perfect for car seats, the middle is too narrow. All in all, this car is a 5 out of 5! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow. Anthony , 09/27/2016 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I am a life-long Infiniti and Lexus owner. I always buy a car that is at least 1 or 2 years old, so I don't get hit with the depreciation the last poster was complaining about on new cars. Test drove and researched many pre-owed vehicles (including Lexus LS, Infiniti Q70, Benz S, BMW 7, Audi A8) before deciding on a low mileage pre-owned 300c AWD v6 for my next car. To say I'm impressed after 500 miles would be an understatement. It is truly the best combo of comfort, performance, safety AND value. Those were my priorities, and this car knocks the ball out of the park. I wanted and found a 300c with the SafetyTec2 Package with adaptive cruise. After using this option for a bit, I wonder how I ever survived without it. It makes driving even more of a pleasure in this car. If you are considering pre-owned in those other big European sedans, do your research... right here on Edmunds. Reliability issues and quirky problems abound in those cars. Even if you pay a fortune for an extended warranty, you'll likely be inconvenienced with multiple trips to the dealership for repairs. Side note: I purchased a Chrysler manufacturer's bumper-to-bumper extended warranty to cover me up to 7 years and 75k miles.... for $1300. Try to get a price for that warranty on one of those Euro sedans. You'll be lucky if you only pay 3x as much. The 300 was also by far the least expensive of all vehicles I tested. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Far better than ever expected Steve , 08/24/2015 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a German Midsize Sedan. I test drove the BMW 328i, Audi A4, and the Mercedes CLA250 and C250. My wife asked me if I had any other cars on my list and I said "yeah, the Chrysler 300 but I don't think it'll hold up against the other 3 we drove". My wife convinced me to go drive it since it was on the list. We didn't even get 1/4 mile and we both were simply blown away! The Chrysler 300 for some strange reason is compared to other American sedans and a Japanese sedan or two, but for some reason they are rarely compared to the 3 Euro models I listed above. Why? I have no clue other than it might be political because the 300 puts them to shame. Yeah, the others have a couple interior things that look a bit better (not by much and prob not noticeable by most people) but when you compare the engine, the ride, the bang for your buck it's not even a comparison. Once we were done test driving the 300 it was a easy decision, we weren't going to spend $5k-$10k more just to have the BMW, Audi, or Mercedes name on our car.....we wanted the best riding, most spacious, and most upgrades we could get and save $5k-$10k! We ended up getting the 2015 300S in Black and absolutely LOVING IT!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse