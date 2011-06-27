Used 2011 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
High quality, wonderful car, Great Value!
I have had my 2011 Chrysler 300 for 3 weeks now and I am thoughly impressed with the car. The 2011 Chrysler 300 has very high build quality, everyone comments on how well made and attractive the interior of the car is. Chryslers new 3.6 V6 Pentastar is excellent, the engine is very powerfull and gets excellent gas mileage, I am averaging over 20 miles per gallon, driving around town. I have not taken my car on a long highway trip yet, but I am sure this car will easily get 30 miles a gallon on the highway on long trips. The Chrysler 300 rides extreamly smooth, is very roomy and is extreamly quiet, it is a true luxury car! Thank you Chrysler and Fiat for making such a wonderful car!
Still Simply Amazing!
It has been nearly 1 year since our first review. Our Chrysler 300C is still simply amazing. Routine service is very reasonable and no major repairs. This car still runs like it just left the showroom. The cabin is extremely quiet and the Hemi V8 engine provides power to spare. The ride is very comfortable and the AWD option provides confidence when driving in rain or snow. Love the Alpine sound system and the Garmin Nav system is awesome. We have never really been fans of Chrysler in the past, but cannot say enough good things about the quality and comfort of our 2011 Chrysler 300C.
MY second Chrysler 300
I purchased a 2006 Chrysler 300C with the hemi years ago, and loved it. The 06 300c was flooded, and I replaced it with a certified used 08benz ML500 (worst vehicle Ive owned). After seeing the new 300, it made me miss the low maintenance, great handling, and style of my 300. So I traded the Mercedes in last month after less than a year, and purchased a limited 300 with upgraded sound, navigation, and panoramic sunroof. The Chryslers style, power train, and interior have won me overI get good fuel economy, smooth ride, love the huge touch screen nav, with gas, food, movie, and news finder feature through sirus. The engine seems a little noisy At times.
Kudos to Chrysler for new 300 design
We've had our Chrysler 300 for about 3 months now, and we are overjoyed with the car so far. I bought it for my wife, and she fell in love with it instantly. We traded in our Honda Civic for the Chrysler 300 limited, and have no regrets. The interior design is awesome. The exterior design is marvelous, and always turn heads. We bought the brilliant black color. I love the halo-type daytime running headlights, they give the car the same luxury look as Audi and Mercedes. The 3.6 liter V6 engine is very peppy. The overall ride of the car is very comfortable. We rented this car before we bought it. I would recommend this vehicle especially if you're looking for luxury car at a good price.
Lovemy300LTD
I bought my 2011 300 Limited in August, 2011, and so far I love the car. I have the Tungsten grey with panaramic roof, 20" upgraded wheels, and it's a head turner. I have just over 3k miles on it so far and have been averaging around 20 to 21 in mostly city driving. I drove Honda/Acura's for 20+ years and I think the options on this car for the price couldn't be beat. I recently rented a Cadillac DTS while on vacation and think my 300's ride is much better than the Caddy and the 300's interior has better quality interior materials. Overall, the 300 feels richer than the Cadillac (IMO). I love my 300 and am looking forward to my first road trip in it this Christmas.
