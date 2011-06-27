  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2011 Chrysler 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chrysler 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,170
See 300 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,170
See 300 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,170
See 300 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG212119
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.8/515.7 mi.343.8/515.7 mi.305.6/477.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm394 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l5.7 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm292 hp @ 6350 rpm363 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves242416
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Quick Order Package 27Hyesnono
SafetyTecyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 29Tnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
276 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
element antennayesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnonoyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
beverage coolernonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Sound Groupyesnoyes
UConnect Touch 8.4Nyesnono
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
premium leatheryesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
20.0" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Front track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Curb weight4006 lbs.3961 lbs.4270 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.5100 lbs.5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Length198.6 in.198.6 in.198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height58.5 in.58.4 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.120.2 in.120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Sapphire Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Sapphire Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Sapphire Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Mochachino, premium leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Mochachino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
P225/60R H tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P215/65R T tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 300 InventorySee 300 InventorySee 300 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chrysler 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles