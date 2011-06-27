Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car With Great Power
i have a Pt crusier and i hated it , that car was a lemon , so i got a Chrysler 300m and it was good but older a 2004 and liked it a lot more then the Cruiser well the engine went up on the 300m . I needed a car and i went looking and found the 2014 200 and didn't look back , best car i have every owned , i would recommend to anyone . smooth ride and fast , seating is small in the back but i dont sit there so it doesn't bother me . fit me perfect with plenty of head room . Good headlights with bright lights . id give the car a 10 star rating if i could
Wife's Car
This is a very fine auto. Very quiet, responsive, handles great, and plenty of room - I am over six feet tall. Back seats and trunk could be a bit more spacious, but overall just fine. I would recommend this car to anyone. No major repairs. Routine oil changes, etc. only.
My car is great!
Don't believe all the negativity. This car is a great car. I get about 27 mpg hwy. It handles great. I did put better tires made for rain and snow on it because it had hydroplaned. I haven't had any problems with that since. I finally found the fog lights and they go out quite a ways, a must in deer country. (it helps to read the manual). We took a long trip and I found the back seat to be very comfortable for a 5'5 woman. The trunk is spacious and deep. The only thing I would change would be the interior lighting. It is extremely dim at night. It could be a little brighter.
STILL A HAPPY GIRL OWNER CHYRSLER 200
Although consumer gave it a poor rating, I still went looking for one, have three friends that love theirs!! The touring model was a little challenge to find. This being that this is the most poplar model, but, I did find one locally and got a great deal with an extended warranty!! Couldn't be happier!! Two years later and STILL a very happy owner! No issues, had to replace tires for inspection but, not bad for almost 58,000 miles. LOVE IT! Here we are three years later and STILL a VERY happy car owner, very reliable, no complaints or problems!
Very Under Rated!
This is my 3rd 200/Sebring. My '10 Sebring was mechanically excellent but interior materials were hard plastic. I put 160K on the old 3.5L without any issues. The '11 200 upgraded with soft to touch materials. No issues & traded it in with 156K on it after taking it from one of my salesmen at 82K. The '14 200 I drive now has also been perfect. I bought it with 8200 miles & it is at 121K. No issues, just normal service items. Quiet, solid, handles well, comfortable with excellent fuel mileage. The I-4 mated to the 6 speed transmission consistently is in the low 30's without any issues. It is not a race car but at 80 on the interstate it does just fine with enough passing power to be safe. Oil (blend) gets changed once per month (about 4000 miles) along with rotate/balance each time. For the money it is a great vehicle even though the auto "experts" continually bash it based on the models they test.
