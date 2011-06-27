Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car With Great Power Rob B , 03/18/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful i have a Pt crusier and i hated it , that car was a lemon , so i got a Chrysler 300m and it was good but older a 2004 and liked it a lot more then the Cruiser well the engine went up on the 300m . I needed a car and i went looking and found the 2014 200 and didn't look back , best car i have every owned , i would recommend to anyone . smooth ride and fast , seating is small in the back but i dont sit there so it doesn't bother me . fit me perfect with plenty of head room . Good headlights with bright lights . id give the car a 10 star rating if i could Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wife's Car Dan , 06/07/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is a very fine auto. Very quiet, responsive, handles great, and plenty of room - I am over six feet tall. Back seats and trunk could be a bit more spacious, but overall just fine. I would recommend this car to anyone. No major repairs. Routine oil changes, etc. only. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My car is great! Janet J , 01/27/2017 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Don't believe all the negativity. This car is a great car. I get about 27 mpg hwy. It handles great. I did put better tires made for rain and snow on it because it had hydroplaned. I haven't had any problems with that since. I finally found the fog lights and they go out quite a ways, a must in deer country. (it helps to read the manual). We took a long trip and I found the back seat to be very comfortable for a 5'5 woman. The trunk is spacious and deep. The only thing I would change would be the interior lighting. It is extremely dim at night. It could be a little brighter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

STILL A HAPPY GIRL OWNER CHYRSLER 200 Sally Bane , 06/18/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Although consumer gave it a poor rating, I still went looking for one, have three friends that love theirs!! The touring model was a little challenge to find. This being that this is the most poplar model, but, I did find one locally and got a great deal with an extended warranty!! Couldn't be happier!! Two years later and STILL a very happy owner! No issues, had to replace tires for inspection but, not bad for almost 58,000 miles. LOVE IT! Here we are three years later and STILL a VERY happy car owner, very reliable, no complaints or problems! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability