Used 2012 Chevrolet Volt Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|94
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|EPA Combined MPGe
|94 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|9.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|94
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Premium Trim Package
|yes
|Rear Camera and Park Assist Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Audio System with Navigation
|yes
|Chevrolet MyLink Touch
|yes
|Bose Premium Speaker System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Rear head room
|36.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|17" Aero Design Sport Alloy Wheels w/Black Inserts (Late Availability)
|yes
|17" 5-spoke Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Front track
|61.2 in.
|Length
|177.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3781 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4533 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.28 cd.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|Width
|70.4 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|All season tires
|yes
|P215/55R17 93H tires
|yes
|17 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,145
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
