Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews
2002 Chevy Venture Mini-Van
Yes, this van has some "minor issues" like no interior light when the door opens, windshield wipers sticking in the upright position and some rear tail-turn signal-brake light problems, but this is a damned good reliable vehicle. It has almost 190,000 miles on it and she is still running smooth.
Venture van
The Venture is a good mini van. Mine has stood up well for 4 years with both in town and highway driving
No complaints
Bought new. In 90,000 miles, I've only had to replace a power steering pump. Everything else has been routine maintenance. The original tires were noisy, but that's easy to fix. We love it, and don't know what we'll get when it's time to get something else. I think a lot of people just like to complain. Not everyone is having bad luck with these vehicles.
Don't buy
This is my 2nd Venture. I've had the WB van for 4 year and all it's been is a money pit! The upper intake manifold was replace at 5 years old 68,000 miles, transmission was replaced at 88,000 miles, air shocks, brakes front and back and O2 sensor all replaced within the past few weeks. Now the muffler has a huge whole which is $600. to replace, the low intake gasket is leaking, oil is leaking(had a oil change 500 miles ago and now there's no oil in the van at all). As I talk to other Venture owners and the dealership where I get it worked on at this is a common engine issue! I cringe every time I get into the van! This van as doesn't hold its value and tens to rust out at the sliding doors.
Road trip
Purchased new, Made several trips to the east coast and down south. Gas mileage around town about 14-15 and on highway loaded with gear and 4 passengers got around 19. Replaced intake gaskets twice, cooling fan ,rack and pinion, fuel sensor were replaced under extended warranty, replaced myself a/c condenser, water pump, motor supports, rear wheel cylinders 02 sensor. Kept it well maintained. Was totaled out last month. Side air bag did its job protecting the wife. If you take care of both they will take care of you. The family will miss the van.
