  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

2002 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Car-like ride and handling, power sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
  • Uninspired styling, flimsy modular seats, interior fit and finish, coarse engine character.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Chevrolet Venture for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,604 - $2,651
Used Venture for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its age, the Venture benefits from continual improvement, which includes an available all-wheel-drive system and DVD video player this year. Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan.

Vehicle overview

Remember the mini-vac-shaped, plastic-bodied Lumina minivan? Today's Chevrolet Venture, which replaced that abomination in 1997, is a far cry from that first attempt at creating a viable minivan, particularly when it comes to design. After a minor facelift last year, the appealing Venture maintains its conservative, yet modern look for 2002.

Styling aside, this minivan's appeal is measured by a number of standard features like front and side airbags for both the driver and passenger, four-wheel antilock brakes, the OnStar communications system (except for the Value Van) and the ability to pull a 3,500-pound trailer. Additional available features include power sliding doors, modular seating, integrated child safety seats and traction control.

The Venture comes in six different trim levels: Value Van, Base, Value Van Plus, LS, LT or the Warner Bros. Edition. The Value Van includes seven-passenger bench seating, air conditioning, rear-seat heat ducts, a tilt steering wheel and an AM/FM stereo. Base models add power windows and mirrors, a cassette player, cruise control and a chrome grill, while the Value Van Plus further improves the equipment list by adding the OnStar system, remote keyless entry and tinted windows.. The LS provides items like an upgraded audio system with a CD player, aluminum wheels and a longer list of options. Pop for LT trim, and you'll get a power driver seat, power passenger-side door, second-row captain's chairs, rear audio controls and air conditioning, traction control and a reverse parking aid system. Warner Bros. Edition vans are loaded with leather, an integrated child safety seat, modular bucket seating and a three-mode audio and visual entertainment system that includes the first factory-installed DVD player and a flip-down 7-inch video screen.

New for this year is an AWD option package available on both LT and Warner Bros. Edition models. This package includes GM's Versatrak all-wheel drive system, 16-inch aluminum wheels, a fully independent touring suspension and four-wheel disc brakes.

You can choose from a short- or long-wheelbase van with four doors. All Ventures come equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 that makes 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive transmits power to the front wheels. Standard P215/70R15 tires have a big footprint for better roadholding. The Venture treats drivers with a communicative chassis, sharp steering and almost nimble handling, all while providing room inside for up to eight passengers and a good amount of their belongings.

Yes, we like the Venture, and whether you prefer the Chevy flavor or the Pontiac (Montana) and Oldsmobile (Silhouette) versions of the same van, we think any of the three have the credentials to go toe-to-toe with Chrysler, Ford and Honda minivans.

2002 Highlights

The Venture becomes the first minivan to offer a factory-installed DVD video player; it comes standard on the popular Warner Bros. Edition. The WB and LT models get an all-new AWD option package. Two new colors and LATCH child safety-seat anchors sum up the changes for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Venture.

5(35%)
4(32%)
3(23%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
3.9
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Chevy Venture Mini-Van
banjowyatt,09/19/2013
Yes, this van has some "minor issues" like no interior light when the door opens, windshield wipers sticking in the upright position and some rear tail-turn signal-brake light problems, but this is a damned good reliable vehicle. It has almost 190,000 miles on it and she is still running smooth.
Venture van
Joe,08/02/2006
The Venture is a good mini van. Mine has stood up well for 4 years with both in town and highway driving
No complaints
Telling the truth,12/05/2009
Bought new. In 90,000 miles, I've only had to replace a power steering pump. Everything else has been routine maintenance. The original tires were noisy, but that's easy to fix. We love it, and don't know what we'll get when it's time to get something else. I think a lot of people just like to complain. Not everyone is having bad luck with these vehicles.
Don't buy
dawn,10/07/2010
This is my 2nd Venture. I've had the WB van for 4 year and all it's been is a money pit! The upper intake manifold was replace at 5 years old 68,000 miles, transmission was replaced at 88,000 miles, air shocks, brakes front and back and O2 sensor all replaced within the past few weeks. Now the muffler has a huge whole which is $600. to replace, the low intake gasket is leaking, oil is leaking(had a oil change 500 miles ago and now there's no oil in the van at all). As I talk to other Venture owners and the dealership where I get it worked on at this is a common engine issue! I cringe every time I get into the van! This van as doesn't hold its value and tens to rust out at the sliding doors.
See all 74 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Venture
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2002 Chevrolet Venture

Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Warner Bros. Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and Warner Bros. AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture.

Can't find a used 2002 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Venture for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,426.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Venture for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,919.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,192.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chevrolet Venture?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Venture lease specials

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles