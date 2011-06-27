  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Venture
Overview
See Venture Inventory
See Venture Inventory
See Venture Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.20.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.37.4 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.60.4 in.64.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.36.9 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.186.9 in.200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3838 lbs.3699 lbs.3688 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.5357 lbs.5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.3 in.8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.67.4 in.68.1 in.
Maximum payload1457.0 lbs.1658.0 lbs.no
Wheel base120.0 in.112.0 in.120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono155 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Medium Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
no
Interior Colorsno
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
no
See Venture InventorySee Venture InventorySee Venture Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles