Used 1998 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Vehicle!!
Absolutely Excellent vehicle! Bought it with about 50,000 miles on and it now has 198,000 and drives just well as it did when I first bought it. I have beat the crud out of this van with three kids in hockey and multiple other activities. My job requires heavy loads to be transported here and there. Kids, now teenagers, have given it a beating, and it just keeps on going and going! Basic maintenance, other than the window motors going out on a couple of occasions. It runs out so smooth, can't even hear or feel when it's on. We're pushing for another 100k??!!!
Chevy venture van
this van i have had has been somewhat reliable but from now on i would not buy anything but honda or toyota unless they really made american cars more reliable.
This has been my best car ever!
Bought this car used with 11,000 miles and it now has 198,000. Never used the AC after reading reviews about engine problems. The only repairs I have made are new brake shoes and pads (several times). Replaced the serpentine belt when a mechanic noticed it was starting to fray. Hit a deer two years ago and the police and mechanic said the van saved our life with its steel construction. Head light covers became foggy I found new ones on Amazon for $25! The window motors have gone out on both sides but they are like $50 at the auto parts store. Raised three kids in it and about to pass it off to the teenager getting her license. Wish they still made them! Average 20 MPG with mostly city driving. I am a merchandise vendor and have consistently carried hundreds and hundreds of pounds in the back of this van. Can't believe how lucky I've been with my Venture.
Great Van!
We have three little kids (including a set of twins) and this van works great for us. We have four doors which is wonderful for getting them all in and out easily. We bought it used and with high miles, but we haven't had any problems with it. It's definitely Chevy quality!
What a lemon
I've had nothing but expensive problems with this van ever since the warranty ran out at 36K miles (coincidence?). The service engine light was on for well over a year while my garage tried to find the cause. I paid for everything from new spark plugs/cables to an oxygen sensor to an ignition control switch (just to name a few things) while they performed exploratory surgery on my van and now at just over 73K miles, they are telling me the transmission is kaput. No wonder Ford's motto is "Quality is job 1" because it's obviously NOT GM's.
