Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander Minivan Consumer Reviews

So far so good! 59_cadie , 01/01/2014 LT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful Bought used with 133000+ miles. 23+miles to a gallon @ 70 mph. Heater could be better but still keeps us warm in -0 temps. We got it for $6500.00 tax, title, ins, & travel expenses to pick it up. We are very happy with it. January 03, 2018 still running great 163000+. New tires summer of 2016. I installed Lt. & Rt. front wheel hub assemblies May 2017, Because the Lt. wheel bearing was noisy. This is a great vehicle. July 06, 2018 still running great 165900+ just added a towing hitch in May. I pull an 800 pound utility trailer with a riding mower and push mower. pulls well and still get over 15 MPG. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

New Owner Experience timrlarson , 05/08/2009 22 of 22 people found this review helpful After reading all the horror stories about this vehicle and its brothers I bought one anyway because I love the body style and the ease of entry for passengers, and I was able to talk the dealer into $500 for an additional 4 year 48,000mi bumper to bumper warranty. I will be back to report on my ownership experiences as they occur, but I want to start by saying I have just driven about 600 miles from Portland to Sacramento and averaged 24.7mpg @65mph average with about 200# passenger. The driving was a breeze and the support of the drivers seat was excellent. No tired back or legs, arrived fresh and happy. Keep your fingers crossed for me.

Don't buy the Uplander Lee , 11/18/2010 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle for my wife as she needed a large more reliable vehicle for the family. We have had nothing but problems with this 2008 Uplander. The worst thing is it's not reliable. Charging System Failure continue to be a problem. Some days the vehicle will be just fine, and then other days the vehicle won't start. A dealership has replaced the alternator twice, and again we are still having the same issue. Charging System Failure and the vehicle won't start. When you have a family with young kids nothing is more important then reliability. What is so frustrating is if you google problems with 2008 Uplanders you will get several customers with my exact same story. :(

Suits our needs, good price & value NellieMc , 11/22/2008 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Sometimes we take long day trips and I wanted something that we could sleep in and I found the Uplander. We've taken the seats out, put in a full size air mattress,velcroed shades to the windows and have slept comfortably and inexpensively at RV parks. We had an 30' RV, needed lots of gas, space and I didn't like driving around with a toilet and every rattling. We are average size people, 5'4" & 5'9", enjoy traveling, dining out and have created our own little over-night pod. We can even take our dogs with us. When we return home, we put the mattress and supplies in a container in the back, keep the 3rd row seats in. If we need more passenger room we can always put the second row back in.