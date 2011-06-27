Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander Minivan Consumer Reviews

Greatest Van I've Ever Driven Darlene Di Masi , 09/18/2006 36 of 39 people found this review helpful Greatest van I've ever driven. The comfort of the seats is awesome. The van handles just like a car. In fact, sometimes you really forget it's a van. It's a smooth ride whether in sunshine, or the rain. Traction is great. Great seats, supports the back, comfort for long legs, and it is just right. Great if one has kids, or just alone, and carry a lot of things. You don't even notice the things that you carry because of the roominess of the van. I love it, and will get another one when it is time to trade in if it is just as comfortable, and has the assets that this one has. Report Abuse

New standard 3.9 liter engine has power! MikeLaw , 10/07/2006 34 of 37 people found this review helpful The new standard engine has a lot more power to it, worth the small loss of mileage, which still is good for a minivan. A lot of space, 120 cu ft of cargo with seats down. Comfort is excellent, and safety looks to be very good a 5 stars (frontal) and 4 stars (Side) They don't sell well so you can get a great price,under 20,000 with 4 wheel antilock DISC brakes standard.

My first new van Regular Van , 01/01/2007 23 of 25 people found this review helpful In spite of some less than glowing reviews by the experts I noted that consumers seemed to be quite impressed with this unit. I purchased it just before Xmas so made a 500 mile trip to Northern Sask to break it in. My wife and I were impressed with the ride, it felt more like a caddy. I set the cruise at 130 most of the time and it just purred along. I work summers in construction so require a more SUV type vehicle as well. I believe that I got this vehicle for much less cost than any Asian brand so highly rated. It has a 3.9 V6, ABS, remote start, tinted windows, 160,000 Powertrain warranty, OnStar, free road assistance, power windows and locks at a cost of $22,000.

At Least I've had No Car payment ShirleyDriver , 12/09/2015 LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/2LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This van was actually a gift from my parents (to which I am thankful), but man it came with some baggage. On my van the automatic sliding door was the first to go. It would get stuck open or think it was open and run down my battery. Then the remote keyless entry went south and my alarm would go off anytime my keys were near the vehicle. The gas gauge would show empty right after I put 21 gallons of gas in the vehicle then would bounce between full and empty until my engine light would come on. It's a regular occurrence to see a "check stability control" to come on and for the anti-lock breaks to not be working. The glove compartment handle completely broke off - had it repaired, but today won't close sometimes. The DVD player will not play new DVDs (not talking bluerays - DVDs), but does play older ones made before 2010. Reading others' reviews I think I finally know what the rattling is at low speeds. Also the transmission (as many others have said) slips BADLY. I am so ready to be done with "Shirley" (as we named her on a road trip that I think was delayed because we wound up on the side of the highway with a blow-out from that low right tire). Even with brand new tires my front right tire always loses air - I have had this looked at over and over leaving the technician scratching his head. It ALWAYS happens. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value