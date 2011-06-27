Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Trax SUV
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,337*
Total Cash Price
$16,870
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,723*
Total Cash Price
$16,539
Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,091*
Total Cash Price
$22,658
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,319*
Total Cash Price
$23,320
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,398*
Total Cash Price
$22,824
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,952*
Total Cash Price
$17,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$786
|$3,711
|Maintenance
|$761
|$1,429
|$1,886
|$1,062
|$1,357
|$6,494
|Repairs
|$139
|$328
|$480
|$560
|$654
|$2,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,093
|Financing
|$907
|$730
|$540
|$339
|$121
|$2,637
|Depreciation
|$3,648
|$1,620
|$1,424
|$1,263
|$1,133
|$9,087
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,238
|$6,063
|$6,343
|$5,296
|$5,398
|$31,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$685
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$3,638
|Maintenance
|$746
|$1,401
|$1,849
|$1,041
|$1,330
|$6,367
|Repairs
|$136
|$322
|$471
|$549
|$641
|$2,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,072
|Financing
|$889
|$716
|$529
|$332
|$119
|$2,585
|Depreciation
|$3,576
|$1,588
|$1,396
|$1,238
|$1,111
|$8,909
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,076
|$5,944
|$6,219
|$5,192
|$5,292
|$30,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$1,919
|$2,533
|$1,426
|$1,822
|$8,723
|Repairs
|$186
|$441
|$645
|$752
|$878
|$2,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,218
|$981
|$725
|$455
|$163
|$3,541
|Depreciation
|$4,899
|$2,176
|$1,913
|$1,696
|$1,522
|$12,205
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,064
|$8,143
|$8,520
|$7,113
|$7,250
|$42,091
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,130
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$1,975
|$2,607
|$1,468
|$1,875
|$8,977
|Repairs
|$192
|$454
|$664
|$774
|$904
|$2,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,512
|Financing
|$1,253
|$1,010
|$746
|$468
|$168
|$3,645
|Depreciation
|$5,042
|$2,239
|$1,968
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,562
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,387
|$8,381
|$8,769
|$7,321
|$7,462
|$43,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$1,029
|$1,933
|$2,552
|$1,437
|$1,835
|$8,786
|Repairs
|$188
|$444
|$650
|$758
|$885
|$2,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,479
|Financing
|$1,227
|$988
|$730
|$458
|$164
|$3,567
|Depreciation
|$4,935
|$2,191
|$1,926
|$1,708
|$1,533
|$12,294
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,145
|$8,203
|$8,582
|$7,165
|$7,303
|$42,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$712
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$776
|$1,457
|$1,923
|$1,083
|$1,383
|$6,622
|Repairs
|$141
|$335
|$490
|$571
|$667
|$2,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,115
|Financing
|$925
|$745
|$550
|$345
|$124
|$2,688
|Depreciation
|$3,719
|$1,652
|$1,452
|$1,288
|$1,155
|$9,265
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,399
|$6,182
|$6,468
|$5,400
|$5,504
|$31,952
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Trax
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available
