Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax SUV Consumer Reviews

Our new little one. Lou Caldwell , 09/07/2015 LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Traded in Chevy Equinox 2LT but wanted smaller suv, now, no kids, etc. This does the job. Surprised with responsiveness of small engine but turbo does the job very well. Passing a car or interstate entrance much better that the 4 cyl Equinox. Good mileage but not much better than Equinox on highway. But much better in-town. Disappointed with one sun visors. They don't extend to cover the whole window when positioned on either driver or passenger side windows. Only covers half. Miss the power lift gate. Not an option on Trax. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

Still a Great Little SUV -- Three Year Update Someoldman , 07/14/2015 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 53 of 55 people found this review helpful This little crossover/SUV continues to be the best, easiest to drive, most comfortable subcompact vehicle I've ever owned and driven. Entry and exit are easy and visibility from the driver seat is superior. Rearview camera which activates on shifting to reverse is quick to activate, and offers a good look behind before and while backing. Seats are chair height comparing favorably to any SUV on the road today. Not sure why some reviewers have knocked the acceleration of the 1.4 litre turbo or the 6 speed auto transmission. I cannot find fault with either one, unless of course, I had just driven a $75,000 BMW and expected that kind of power and response from a Trax costing a third as much.... It is a compact car with a small motor and should be treated as such, especially when heavily loaded with several passengers and their gear. Could use a bit more power for merging acceleration on short interstate highway ramps. Storage areas are numerous but small; lack of a passenger center armrest, or a shared center armrest/console is a definite oversight. It should be there, or at least available as an option!! I enjoy driving the Trax... and so does my wife (it's Her daily driver)... definitely not a sports car, but handles well at reasonable speeds; the AWD is seamless, and inspires confidence in winter snow. Never had a better car, and have owned some great ones. I'm a car guy who has owned over 40, driven the rest... I continue impressed with the little package GM put together. Long distance drivers should give consideration to the sometimes nervous, unsettled handling inherent in a taller, short wheelbase crossover during windy interstate highway conditions (my only serious gripe so far) This little vehicle has been great for our purposes from day one until we traded for 2018 Chevrolet Equinox after three full years, and my opinion of the Trax did not change Personally, we like many others drivers, could do without the touchscreen radio and all the tech bells and whistles - Ultimately distracting and not a good tool to use while driving at speed or in town - is there any situation where taking eyes and mind off the road would be a good idea? I think not ever. Chevy Trax?? Takes a little getting used to, but would buy another one with almost no reservation. (As soon as they put a center console between the front seats!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I'm in love! Ariel , 03/04/2016 LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I just bought my Trax yesterday, I gave up my Mercedes to be practical. I was afraid of looking like a mom (no offense to mothers, mothers make the world go 'round) because I was so used to the "status" of the Mercedes. The Trax is so luxurious inside that I decided to go ahead and trade the Mercedes! The features inside make me feel so fancy (I got the LT Plus package) and the leather trim and 2-tone brown and black interior are beautiful. I drive all day long for work and this car is so easy to maneuver and park, and it picks up quickly. I read many reviews that dogged on the speed of the Trax but it picks up faster than the Mercedes did so I'm not sure what they're comparing it to. If you want an SUV and to be wise financially, this car has amazing value for the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great for empty nesters Jimblytheusw12775@gmail.com , 09/05/2015 LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Rides great. It has great visibly. Quiet. good mileage. We also have a Ford Escape Titanium which is a great suv. I drive the Trax for work and some travel and it cost 10k less than the escape. I could have bought the Buick Encore, but it was 3k more and I could not see what the big improvement would be by paying the additional premium. This is a great value suv for singles, empty nesters, and small families. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value