Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews

2003 Trailblazer ls 4wd is one of the best ones. Santaklutz , 06/27/2016 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 64 of 64 people found this review helpful 2003 Trailblazer ls 4wd is one of the best ones Chevrolet built. Heavy duty. Easy Service. A DIY will find it a pleasure to maintain. The divers seat is not as comfortable as it could have been. That is the only thing I found at a slight fault. Lots of power very cold AC Fantastic radio. Summer City mpg between 13-13.5 with 3.42 axle. Highway mpg is 18.4 to 19. Winter city lowered to 11 to 11.5 in just city cold winter driving. Why? Not a clue.****Found low mileage issue. One rear inner brake pad was stuck on rear rotor all the time because floating caliper bracket pin was frozen due to rust. Thus half the pad was always pushing on rotor. Replaced "trashed worn out rotor" and caliper bracket and new pins added high temp caliper grease on new pins. Mileage went right up to 14 + mpg. The caliper bracket and rotor are VERY difficult to replace for a DIY. There was no problem with caliper. Still the same one. I should have known there was an issue like that because the left rear was pulsating every time you put the brakes on. Normal driving without foot on brake, there was no pulsating. Used new oem ceramic pads. Had that new SUV feel again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Really nice car Desiree , 05/28/2005 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I fell in love with this car the moment I saw it. It has all the room our family needs, and plenty of safety features (such as front and side impact air bags and OnStar) to help us out if we need them. It has the DVD for the kids, and that could be considered to be a safety feature in itself! It has plenty of power for passing and getting on the highway, way more than you even need. The steering controls are also very nice. The standard stereo is enough for me, but it needs rear speakers for the kids. Love can sometimes be blind though. Fuel efficiency is not one of its best features, which is a growing concern. Report Abuse

My 2nd SUV Super Chip , 02/12/2003 22 of 29 people found this review helpful Nice, smooth ride. Hauls a full load on the highway effortlessly (V-6). Seats six large men comfortably. Restricted visibility with the DVD player down obviously but the rear views handle the blind spots. Love the way the radio volume gently increases with the increase with interior db level. Theater seating is great! Report Abuse

This is one of the best cars ever had campbell , 03/29/2010 27 of 38 people found this review helpful If you only could find an ltz 2003 trail Blazer you would be more than happy with it have one and would never think of getting rid of it best car in many ways for the money haven't had to put a dime in it other than the fuel and oil changes friends have blazers that are at 300,000 miles and still going strong if some one says its bad they probably don't have one Report Abuse