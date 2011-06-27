Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT SUV Consumer Reviews

2005 Chevy trailblazer alex160 , 09/04/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful For the price this SUV is not worth it , Mine only has 64000 miles and I had to replace the transmission at 39000 , TheClusters and now will have to replace the gas gauge again , back lights burned out ,and going on my second water pump. Driver's adjustment knob doesn't stay in , this will be my last chevy anything. Report Abuse

Money Pit yesman12 , 07/01/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this 2005 EXT model with the I6 motor as a new car. Nothing but problems since then - instrument panel replaced 3x's, wheel bearing hub replacement and new water pump all before 80K miles. Vehicle now has 93K miles and had to have it hauled back home from vacation because of a mis-firing problem in the 5th cylinder. the cyclinder has no compression which will likely require a head replacement (not a cheap or fun endevour). If you are thinking of buying this vehicle - Don't - it's a total piece of junk. I'm a die hard Chevy guy, but I think this is my last. Report Abuse

Mike's TrailBlazer EXT Mike , 11/29/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very comfortable ride, like driving down the road in your recliner. Smooth responsive steering. Good sound system. 3rd row seat is very convenient. Folds down easily for extra room and storage. Only downs are the obtrusive rear view mirror and non-aesthetic dash and controls. Report Abuse

Now I know why we always bought Toyota's mwermuth , 02/12/2013 2 of 5 people found this review helpful A complete lemon. We purchased the car in 2005 and have had more problems than we ever had with any other car. Year 1, trips to dealer for repairs 4 Cause, after market DVD player falling off the ceiling and no volume in stereo. Water leaking through window seal. Year 2, trips to dealer 3 Cause, broken belts in two tires, that they denied were a problem. Resulted in complete replacement of tires and wheel hub and bearing assemblies. Year 3, Replaced breaks and rotors Year 4, Replaced tires and exhaust system which had completely rusted out. Year 5, New breaks and idle pulley and serpentine belt. Also new water pump. Cont... Report Abuse